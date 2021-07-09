A set of brass knuckles and drug paraphernalia were seized by Greeneville police following a traffic stop about 2:35 a.m. Friday on East Andrew Johnson Highway at Serral Drive. A records check after the stop for an expired registration tag showed driver John C. Johnson and passenger Meghan A. Tolliver both had active arrest warrants, Officer Jordan Williams said in a report. Johnson, 30, of 1005 Raders Sidetrack Road, was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license-3rd offense, having no proof of vehicle insurance and cited for a registration violation. The records check showed Johnson had an active warrant for failure to appear. Tolliver, 27, of 1110 Culbertson Road, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and served a violation of probation warrant. The car driven by Johnson circled the Relax Inn parking lot before pulling over, the report said. Johnson was carrying brass knuckles. Three glass pipes with residue were found in the car. Johnson and Tolliver were held without bond ending first scheduled appearances Friday in court.
Hope N. Wyatt, 31, of 6485 Snapps Ferry Road, Afton, was charged about 2 a.m. Friday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence. Police were called to the BP Market at 225 E. Andrew Johnson Highway about a woman seen “nodding out” behind the wheel of a car at a gas pump, Officer Megan Tomblin said in a report. Wyatt was standing beside the car when police arrived and was “physically struggling” as she tried to pump gas, the report said. Wyatt allegedly did poorly on field sobriety tests. She was taken into custody and held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Leslie Y. Craven, 30, of 120 Cherokee Blvd., was taken into custody on an active violation of probation warrant about 11:20 p.m. Thursday following the traffic stop of a car by Greeneville police in the 1700 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway. Craven was pulled over after allegedly failing to maintain her lane of travel, Officer Jason Hope said in a report. Craven told officers she did not have a driver’s license. A records check showed the active warrant and that Craven’s driver’s license was revoked. She was charged with driving on a revoked license-4th offense and having no proof of vehicle insurance. Craven was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A cellphone was stolen from a Chuckey woman between noon and 12:15 p.m. Thursday while she was at the Cancun restaurant on East Andrew Johnson Highway. Further details are not included in the Greeneville police report. The Apple iPhone is valued at $800.
A chain saw and hand tools were stolen June 13 from a rental property garage in the 300 block of North Hope Road, Greeneville police said in a report. The theft was reported Thursday. The items have a combined value of $175.