The driver of a motorcycle that struck the back of a car about 5:25 p.m. Monday on West Church Street just north of West Irish Street suffered suspected major injuries. William J. Clark was flown by Highlands Emergency Air Rescue helicopter to Johnson City Medical Center. His condition was not available Wednesday. Clark was driving a 2003 Honda motorcycle that accelerated and struck the back of a Volkswagen sedan stopped in traffic driven by Christine E. Thomas Pryor, Greeneville police Officer Courtney Mikels said in a crash report. Pryor reported neck pain but did not seek medical treatment from Greene County-Greeneville EMS. Driver actions on the part of Clark include “following improperly,” the report said.
Gene A. Parker, 67, of 1439 Oasis Road, Bulls Gap, was charged about 3 p.m. Tuesday by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault. The alleged victim told deputies that she and Parker argued verbally before being struck with an open hand in the face by Parker, who told her to get out of the house and threw her belongings outside. Parker admitted striking the alleged victim but said he had previously told her not to come to the house. Parker was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Mail was stolen from a mailbox about 3:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 5900 block of Cedar Creek Road, sheriff’s Deputy Aaron Spears said in a report. A sport utility vehicle that pulled up to the mailbox was recorded on surveillance video. An image of the SUV was provided to sheriff’s deputies.