A catalytic converter was stolen between Tuesday and Thursday from a Chevrolet pickup truck parked at Everhart Transportation Inc., 1622 Industrial Road, Greeneville police said in a report. The truck was parked in gravel area on the property. When the owner started the truck it had a “loud sound” and he discovered the catalytic converter had been cut off, Officer Jon Luke Myers said in a report. The owner lives in North Carolina. The catalytic converter is valued at $500.
A chain saw was reported stolen Wednesday from an apartment in the 1100 block of Arnold Road, Greeneville police Officer Jordon Williams said in a report. The victim told police that a suspect named in the report was recently allowed to stay at the apartment. Another possible suspect was also named. There was no forced entry to the apartment. The Homelite chain saw was last seen earlier this week. It is valued at $200.