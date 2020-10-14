Spencer D. Goforth, 31, of 919 Sinking Springs Road, Midway, was charged Tuesday afternoon by Greeneville police with driving under the influence, possession of a Schedule IV drug and possession of a Schedule V drug. Police responded to 1355 Tusculum Blvd. in the Greeneville Commons after getting a call about a possibly intoxicated man parked in front of Hobby Lobby. The caller said the man swerved in the roadway before pulling into the plaza and parking The man then “staggered” into the store, Officer Robert Anderson said in a report. Goforth was located and gave off an odor of alcohol. He was brought outside and did poorly on field sobriety tests, the report said. Found in Goforth’s car were Gabapentin and Lorazepam pills prescribed to another person. Goforth tok a Breathalyzer test and registered more than three times the .08 blood alcohol content benchmark for legal impairment in Tennessee, the report said. Goforth was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Greeneville police continue an investigation into a reported room burglary at the Quality Inn on East Andrew Johnson Highway. The victims said that $5,000 and other possessions were stolen, Officer Jacob Scasscer said in a report. Police were called to the hotel about 2:20 a.m. Wednesday and spoke with a manager, who said a couple in a room had been causing a disturbance, stating their room had been broken into. A guest said the room was unoccupied between 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and 1:45 a.m. Wednesday. An interior door was found open when he and the other guest returned. In addition to cash, also reported stolen were a Galaxy smart watch, micro-needling pen, an airbrush make-up system and make-up items with a combined value of about $2,500. Police will review surveillance video.
Nearly 200 wood pallets were reported stolen Monday from behind the Tractor Supply store at 1665 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville police Officer Derek Casteel said in a report. A business manager told police that pallets have been stolen from behind the business since Sept. 26. A man listed as a suspect was recently caught by an employee loading pallets into a truck and told not to return to the property. The manager ordered 200 wood pallets on Sept. 26 and “within a short amount of time the business was down to 10 pallets,” the report said. More pallets with identifying red stripes were ordered. The manager had 68 pallets remaining when he left Sunday night. On Monday morning, he drove by Tractor Supply and saw a red pickup truck with pallets in the bed pulling out onto East Johnson Highway, the report said. There were 63 pallets remaining on Tuesday morning. The pallets are valued at $10 each.
An Afton woman passed out at a gas pump was charged about 6 p.m. Saturday by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule III drug and possession of a drug paraphernalia. Christine R. Zimmerman, 34, of 235 Friendship Road N., was parked at a gas pump at the Marathon service station at 1923 Snapps Ferry Road, Officer Jordan Williams said in a report. A records check showed Zimmerman also had an active failure to appear arrest warrant. Found in Zimmerman’s car were nine buprenorphine pills in a different prescription pill bottle and two pipes with residue. Zimmerman was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Cash and other property was stolen between Sunday and Monday from a pickup truck parked in the 1100 block of Tusculum Boulevard, Greeneville police Officer Jordan Williams said in a report. The victim told police Sunday that he left the truck unlocked overnight and his wallet in the sun visor. The wallet contained $100 in cash, a credit card, a debit card, a Tennessee driver’s license, a Social Security card, and miscellaneous grocery cards. The victim was in the process of canceling the active cards, the report said.