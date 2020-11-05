Jordan C. Laws, 31, of 2855 Old Kentucky Road South, was charged about 8:35 p.m. Wednesday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence-2nd offense, possession of a Schedule III drug and possession of a Schedule IV drug. Deputies were called to the 1900 block of Asheville Highway in reference to a reckless driver. Laws was allegedly under the influence while driving a pickup truck, sheriff’s Deputy Joe Harness said in a report. Laws was in possession of several unspecified types of pills, the report said. Laws was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Joshua Johnson, 33, of 200 Lakeshore Drive, was charged Wednesday morning by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication. Deputies spoke with a man about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday who was walking in the 6500 block of Jones Bridge Road “acting strange” and picking things up along the side of the road, Deputy John Stills said in a report. Johnson appeared “jittery and disheveled,” the report added. Johnson admitted he had methamphetamine on him. A small amount of the drug was seized. Johnson was also carrying plastic bags and a syringe. Johnson was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Jack J. Walker, 52, of 1380 Bernard Road, was charged early Wednesday by sheriff’s deputies with making non-emergency 911 calls. Walker called 911 four separate times. Deputies who went to the address spoke with Walker, who was earlier advised of abuse of 911 service, Deputy Billy Walters said in a report. Walker also allegedly called 911 three times on Oct. 30 and claimed people were there “to beat him up,” but no one else was at the address. He was checked by Greeneville-Greene County EMS and advised to get a mental evaluation, but refused, a report said. On Nov. 4, Walker said he had pictures of a car and people on his property, but no one was in the pictures he showed to deputies. Walker posted bond and has a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A 2004 Ford Taurus stolen about 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of McCamey Road was later recovered after a wreck in the 1100 block of Gilbreath Mill Road, sheriff’s Deputy Joe Harness said in a report. The owner told deputies she went to a friend’s house on McCamey Road to wake him up and left the car running. When she came outside about 45 minutes later, the car was gone. The car was found wrecked on Gilbreath Mill Road. It had rolled over and was “totaled,” the report said. The car is valued at $3,000.
Jewelry was stolen between Tuesday and early Wednesday from a bus parked in the 1300 block of Bernard Road, sheriff’s Deputy Billy Walters said in a report. The bus was parked at a campground. The bus door had been pried open. The victim told deputies the theft happened while he was briefly incarcerated. Two rings with a combined value of $2,900 were stolen. Damage to the bus totals $150. A possible suspect is named in the report.