A $600 blackmailing incident occurred at about 9:30 p.m. on Friday night. An officer responded to the Walmart customer service center after a report of a victim being scammed online. The victim said he had been talking to a person who stated she lives in Knoxville via Snapchat. The victim did not know the person before Friday at 6:35 p.m. when the victim added her onto his social media. The victim stated that the conversation started out normally and turned into exchanging explicit photos. After photos were sent, the victim said that the conversation became confrontational. The suspect began threatening that she would post the victim’s sexually explicit photos to social media if the victim did not send her money in the form of gift cards. The victim purchased $300 in Steam gift cards and a $300 Prepaid Visa gift card. The suspect asked for more after receiving the money. The victim was in Walmart attempting to purchase another $500 worth of Steam online gaming gift cards when a Walmart employee, noticed and contacted police for the victim. The officer advised the victim to block this person on all social media platforms and be cautious when communicating online.
Chasity Gilland was charged with theft of property by possession, possession of schedule I and VI drugs, and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia early Saturday at around 4 a.m. While on patrol, an officer noticed a Honda sedan with an inoperable headlight near Snapps Ferry Road. The officer initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Gilland. Gilland said she did not know where the registration and insurance for the vehicle were located, but was able to provide the officer with her valid driver’s license. A second officer arrived on scene to serve as backup on the traffic stop and witnessed Gilland hiding a glass pipe with residue under the passenger seat. A K9 handler arrived on scene and deployed his K9 partner on the vehicle. The K9 gave a positive alert for drugs or narcotics. Officers searched the vehicle and located an estimated .5 grams of suspected heroin in a pink bag belonging to Gilland, scales between the seat, two used pipes, and a baggy in the passenger seat containing an estimated 10 grams of marijuana. Officers checked the vehicle in the National Crime Information Center and it came back as stolen. The vehicle was reported stolen earlier in the night by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, and Gilland was listed as the suspect. Officers placed Gilland under arrest for theft of property by possession, possession of schedule I and VI drugs, and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. Gilland was transported to the Greene County Jail without incident.
Travis Brooks was served a warrant for his arrest for violation of probation and charged with Schedule II drug violations Saturday at 5 a.m. on Campbell Drive. Officers responded to a call of a suspicious male walking around the area and “talking out of his head” according to the report. The male was identified as Travis Brooks. While running Brooks in the National Crime Information Center database, it was discovered that he had a violation of probation warrant for his arrest out of Greene County. Officers confirmed the warrant was in hand and placed Brooks under arrest. While searching Brooks, a baggie of a crystal like substance believed to be methamphetamine was located in his jacket pocket. Brooks then informed officers he had a needle on his person as well. Brooks was then charged with Schedule II drug violations in addition to being taken into custody under the warrant.
A Ryobi work light, Ryobi circular saw, and a camera were taken from inside a mobile home Saturday at about 10:45 a.m. An officer responded to a burglary call at 53 Keith Drive and upon arrival made contact with the complainant who said someone had broken into a mobile home where he was working and stolen items from inside. A window was open in the front of the trailer, where the complainant believed the suspect entered the mobile home.
Kathy Lane was charged with public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of Schedule II drugs Saturday at around 5 p.m. An officer responded to 800 West Andrew Johnson Highway on the report of a female passed out on the sidewalk. Lane was found passed out and had to be awoken by the officer. Lane’s speech was slurred and she was unsteady on her feet, due to intoxication. Lane was taken into custody for her safety. During a search, the officer located a needle and a baggie containing a white crystal substance that appeared to be methamphetamine. The crystal substance weighed .5 grams. Lane was transported to the Greene County Detention Center.
Winston Steadman was charged with domestic assault Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Officers responded to a call of simple assault at 60 Erwin Highway. The incident was rolling domestic involving a white Toyota sedan. Dispatch advised the victim and suspect to pull over. On arrival officers met with a witness who was an off duty Carter County deputy. The witness said he followed the two in his vehicle from around Walmart. While traveling west on 11E the witness observed the male passenger striking the female driver. The two pulled over and the witness separated the parties from a further assault until officers arrived. Officers spoke to Steadman who said he struck his wife in the arm over her not cleaning and doing her part in the family chores. Winston said he was not assaulted by his wife. He told officers that he started drinking earlier to show her what it is like to live with an alcoholic rather than someone who works to support her. Officers spoke to the victim who said she did not want to get her husband in trouble. She said she was struck by her husband. The victim had bruises to her right lower arm. The victim said the two were in an argument because she caused Steadman to lose his job recently. Based on the testimonies and evidence, officers placed Steadman under arrest for domestic assault. He was transported to the Greene County Jail. There were two juvenile children in the backseat of the vehicle the assault took place in. The victim also said they were homeless and staying with family. The children were left in the care of the victim, their legal mother. A DCS referral was completed by officers to ensure the juveniles’ safety and well being.
Heath Harris was charged with two counts of domestic assault on Saturday at about 7 p.m. An officer was dispatched to a disturbance in progress at 31 Bradley Ave. for reports that a man had bit a woman as well as a juvenile. When the officer arrived on scene they made contact with Harris. While speaking with Harris, he stated that that he and his fiancé, the victim, were in a verbal argument when the victim pulled his hair. His reaction to this action was to bite her on her hand. He stated that he did not bite the juvenile female who was also present. The officer then made contact with the victim who agreed that they had a verbal argument about her going to visit family. The victim stated that Harris did not want her to go and that he tore fuses out of her vehicle to prevent her from leaving. This is what escalated the verbal argument between the couple. She stated she was trying to help Harris get out of her vehicle (because he is physically disabled and wheelchair dependent) and he bit her on the hand. This resulted in him breaking skin. The victim denies the claims that she pulled Harris’ hair. She also stated that the juvenile female was attempting to unlock the door to let the victim in the vehicle, and when she did so, Harris also bit her on the left arm. The officer did observe a visible red area on the juvenile female’s arm, however bite marks were not visible. When the officer spoke with the juvenile female she said that Harris, her father, had bit her on the arm. She also told the officer that Harris bit the female victim twice. The child was visibly upset. The officer then spoke with two witnesses who were on scene. They stated they arrived moments after the incident took place. They said that when they arrived Harris was yelling, and causing a scene. Neither witness saw the assault take place. A DCS agent on call arrived on the scene. A DCS referral was made. The officer charged Harris with two counts of domestic assault. Harris was transported to Greene County Detention Center without incident.
Shannon Johnson was charged with domestic assault on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. An officer responded to a simple assault at 121 York Drive on a report of a domestic in progress. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the victim who had a bloody mouth. The victim said his girlfriend, Johnson, had assaulted him. He said Johnson was in the house. The officer noticed the glass door going into the basement of the house was shattered. The officer entered the house and made contact with Johnson. Johnson was intoxicated and crying. Johnson said that the couple got into an argument about their relationship. The argument became physical and she said the victim choked her. The officer found no visible marks on Johnson’s neck. The victim said Johnson was drunk and upset over him sharing personal information about their relationship with another female. He said that Johnson started throwing things and he poured her drinks out. At that point, Johnson started punching the victim in the face. The victim’s mouth was bleeding. The victim said Johnson broke the glass door with a satellite dish. Johnson admitted that she broke the window. Johnson was arrested and charged with domestic assault.