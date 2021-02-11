Michael Marcade Moore, 19, of 192 Ocean Blvd., was served arrest warrants Wednesday night by Greeneville police on charges of aggravated domestic assault and interference with 911 calls. The warrants were served on Moore in connection with an alleged incident that occurred between Jan. 6 and 7, a police report said. The alleged assault occurred at the Ocean Boulevard address. Moore was taken into custody at a Haynes Boulevard address. Moore is held without bond pending a first court appearance.
A pickup truck owned by Ballad Health was stolen between Tuesday and Wednesday morning from the back parking lot of Greeneville Community Hospital East, 1420 Tusculum Blvd. The truck was last seen Tuesday morning where it was parked. The keys were in possession of the person who reported the theft, Greenevile police said in a report. The 2001 Chevrolet S-14 pickup truck is valued at $3,000.
A Kingsport Highway man was swindled out of $1,925 in a phone scam, sheriff’s Deputy Brandie Sullivan said in a report. The victim told deputies Tuesday that a man who identified himself as “Duncan” called him on Jan. 4 and told him that he had won $18.5 million, but needed to pay taxes on the winnings. The victim sent the caller $200 on Jan. 4, $500 on Jan. 6, $245 on Jan. 12, $290 on Jan. 15 and $390 on Jan. 20, the report said. On Tuesday, the suspect called the victim asking for more money. The victim refused, then contacted the sheriff’s department.
A South Carolina man who attempted to hide Tuesday night inside Food Country USA in Mosheim was charged with public intoxication. Darrell James Thompson, 40, listed as homeless, was held on $300 bond pending a first appearance Wednesday in court. Sheriff’s deputies were called about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday to the West Andrew Johnson Highway supermarket. A manager told deputies that a man identified as Thompson tried to hide on top of a meat cooler in the back of the store. Thompson was found hiding on top of the cooler and allegedly would not comply with officer commands, Deputy Franklyn Morgan said in a report. Thompson had slurred speech and smelled strongly of alcohol, the report said.