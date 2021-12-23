Lisa Michelle Swecker, 44, of 120 Woodlyn St., was charged about 10:10 p.m. Wednesday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law. Police were called to the Dollar General store on West Bernard Avenue and found Swecker “passed out and slumped over while her vehicle was running,” Officer Megan Tomblin said in a report. Swecker was awakened and gave off a strong odor of alcohol as she answered questions. Swecker’s speech was slurred and she told police she had three drinks earlier at a nearby restaurant. Swecker did poorly on field sobriety tests and allegedly refused a breath test and blood draw. A warrant was obtained to draw blood. She was also cited for an open container violation. Swecker was held on bond pending a first court appearance.
Jimmy L. Luttrell, 42, of 330 Pates Hill Road, Mosheim, was charged about 1:45 a.m. Thursday by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule IV drug, possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. A caller told deputies a sport utility vehicle had been parked in the 4100 block of West Allens Bridge Road near a house for about 30 minutes. The SUV was still stopped in the road when deputies arrived. A bag containing suspected marijuana was on the center console, Deputy James Crum said in a report. A search of Luttrell located a bottle with an Alprazolam pill. Rolling papers and a rolled up $1 bill with residue on it were also found. Luttrell was held on bond pending a first appearance in court.
Ashley N. Johnson, 33, of 7385 Erwin Highway, Chuckey, was charged Wednesday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule IV drug, possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. A traffic stop was made about 1:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Snapps Ferry Road. A search of Johnson located two Diazepam pills, a digital scale and other drug paraphernalia, Deputy Stacey Lawing said in a report. Johnson handed deputies a bag containing a small amount of marijuana. Johnson was held on bond pending a first appearance in court.
Timothy F. Harris III, 20, of 225 Carpenters Chapel Road, was charged about midnight Wednesday by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule VI drug and driving on a suspended license-2nd offense. Harris was paced on radar in a sport utility vehicle driving 61 mph in a 45 mph zone. A traffic stop was conducted at a convenience store on the 107 Cutoff, Deputy Eric Cutshall said in a report. A records check showed Harris’ driver’s license was suspended. Deputies found a bag containing about an ounce of suspected marijuana in the back seat of the SUV. Harris was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance in court.
A man was taken to the hospital with a possible drug overdose about 3 a.m. Thursday after Greeneville police were called to the Roadrunner Market at 2490 E. Andrew Johnson Highway. The man was on the floor in the business wearing only one shoe “slumped over against an ice cream deep freezer,” Officer Burton Ellis said in a report. He was awakened and began twitching and making erratic movements, the report said. A search located a small bag containing suspected methamphetamine. After being taken to the Greene County Detention Center, the man began showing signs of an overdose. Greene County-Greeneville EMS was called and the man was taken to Greeneville Community Hospital. Arrest warrants for methamphetamine possession and public intoxication were issued.