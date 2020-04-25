Melodie C. Evans, 27, of 600 Weems Chapel Road, Mosheim, was charged Thursday night by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault. Evans argued with the alleged victim and pushed her, placing her “in a substantial amount of fear,” Deputy Jedidiah Jones said in a report. Evans was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in General Sessions Court.
A man is sought on an arrest warrant in connection with a domestic assault about 11 p.m. Thursday at an apartment in the 1100 block of Arnold Road, Greeneville police Officer B.J. Wright said in a report. The suspect grabbed the alleged victim by the arm, casing a bruise, “then started punching holes in the wall and trashing (her) apartment,” the report said. The suspect left the scene before police arrived.
License plates were stolen from four vehicles between 8 a.m. and 4:40 p.m. Wednesday while they were parked on a property in the 19400 block of Horton Highway in Fall Branch, sheriff’s Deputy Bryan Henderson said in reports. The owners of the vehicles were working at other job sites when the tags were stolen, reports said. The tags are valued at $50 each.
A wood burning stove and other items were stolen in the burglary of a house in the 2600 block of Jearoldstown Road, sheriff’s Deputy Carson Becker said in a report. The burglary was reported on Wednesday. The victim had not been on the property for about a month, the report said. Tools and a tool box were also missing from the house, which was entered by force using a pry bar found by a basement door. The stove is valued at $100, while other items stolen have a combined value of about $350.
A car and wallet were stolen about 1:30 a.m. Friday from the 200 block of Buckboard Road, sheriff’s Deputy Justin Lilly said in a report. The victim said the suspect named in the report was inside her house when he grabbed the car keys off a coffee table, along with her wallet containing a credit card, debit card and her driver’s license, and ran out the door. The victim later got a call from a man saying the 2005 Dodge Stratus was parked off of Warrensburg Road, and the car was released back to the owner. The wallet and other items were not recovered.
A brick was thrown through a back window of a house in the 700 block of Holder Road in Afton during a burglary, sheriff’s Deputy Alyssa Willis said in a report. The burglary happened between Sunday and Wednesday. A basement window was also broken out, the report said. Nothing was apparently stolen, the report said.
A catalytic converter was stolen between Tuesday night and Wednesday from a disabled minivan parked in the 12500 block of West Andrew Johnson Highway, sheriff’s Deputy Jon Harness said in a report. The owner told deputies the van broke down about 8 pm. Tuesday, and she had someone pick her up. When she returned with her husband Wednesday, they noticed the exhaust system sounded “different” when they got the van started. An inspection underneath the van showed the exhaust system was cut apart and the catalytic converter had been removed, the report said. The catalytic converter is valued at $500.