Sondra M. Cross, 51, of 206 Marshall Lane, was charged about 8 p.m. Monday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence after deputies investigated a report of two people passed out in a car parked near Ollie’s Bargain Outlet on East Andrew Johnson Highway. Rickie E. Kirkpatrick, 48, of 164 E. Brad St., was charged with possession of a Schedule IV drug and public intoxication. Deputies on another call at the location were approached by a bystander who told them about the two people in the car. Cross was in the driver’s seat “slumped over the middle console,” Deputy Andrew Long said in a report. Kirkpatrick was identified as the passenger. Deputies had difficulty waking up Cross and Kirkpatrick and Greene County-Greeneville EMS was called to examine them. Cross and Kirkptrick said they had taken Xanax and Gabapentin earlier, the report said. A pat-down search of Kirkpatrick turned up a bottle of Gabapentin prescribed to Cross and an unlabeled bottle of Xanax pills. Cross was subsequently charged with DUI. She and Kirkpatrick were held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Jason E. Lane, 39, of 691 Hartman Road, was charged Friday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with aggravated domestic assault. Lane choked the alleged victim and struck her with a smoke detector, Sgt. Matthew McCamey said in a report. Lane was “yelling and screaming” outside the house of a neighbor, who called 911 Dispatch. The alleged victim had abrasions on her neck and other areas, the report said. Lane was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Autumn L. McClellan,19, of 2530 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, was charged late Monday night by Greeneville police with domestic assault. Police went to a Ridgeview Drive address and spoke with the alleged victim, who said he and McClellan argued before she struck and scratched him. The alleged victim locked himself in a bathroom and called 911. The alleged victim had scratches on his face and abrasions on his arm, Officer Kristina St. Laurent said in a report. McClellan was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Kimberly G. Compton, 35, of 512 E. Church St., was charged Friday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies wth driving under the influence. Compton was found sleeping behind the wheel of vehicle in the 3300 block of Baileyton Road, Deputy Aaron Spears said in a report. Compton did poorly on field sobriety tests. She was taken into custody and held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Christian T. Feathers, 21, of 434 Bill Martin Road, Chuckey, was charged Friday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with evading arrest and operating an off-road vehicle on a highway. Feathers was seen driving a four-wheeler on Bill Martin Road without a helmet, Deputy Brandon Baskette said in a report. A traffic stop was attempted and Feathers allegedly continued onto Greystone Road and then Middle Creek Road before turning back onto Bill Martin Road, the report said. Feathers was taken into custody after pulling onto a property near his home. Feathers was held on $11,000 bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A Gray man was taken into custody Friday by sheriff’s deputies on an arrest warrant for aggravated stalking. Richard S. Lusk, 32, repeatedly contacted the alleged victim in January on social media and harassed her after she obtained a court order of protection prohibiting him from having any contact with her, Detective Sgt. Chuck Humphreys said in a report. Lusk’s actions placed the alleged victim in fear for her safety, the report said. Lusk was also served an active arrest warrant for violation of probation. He was held without bond pending a first appearance Monday in court.
A Pigeon Forge man who allegedly became irate Monday morning in the Greene County Courthouse was found to have an active arrest warrant for child support, Greeneville police Officer Jason Hope said in a report. Cameron M. Claxton, 29, was held pending a first court appearance. Greeneville police assisted sheriff’s deputies after Claxton became angry in the courthouse, the report said. A records check showed the active child support warrant.
Lucas L. Carter, 40, of 545 Woolsey Road, was charged Sunday night by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault. Deputies were called to the 500 block of Woolsey Road and spoke with the alleged victim, who said Carter struck her in the face. Carter had a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A man and woman were charged Friday by the Tennessee Highway Patrol with possession of a Schedule VI drug following a traffic stop on northbound U.S. 11E in Greene County. Charged were Eric Scott Brown, 20, of Alcoa; and Cora T. Hopkins, 21, of Maryville. A traffic stop was conducted on a car driven by Hopkins, Trooper Vince Mullins said in a report. Hopkins and Brown allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana. Three packages labeled “marijuana” were found in the center console of the car, the report said. A records check showed Hopkins also had an active arrest warrant. She and Brown had first scheduled appearances Monday in court.
Cory M. Mason, 44, listed as homeless, was charged Friday by Tusculum police with possession of a Schedule IV drug and public intoxication. Mason was seen “staggering” along East Andrew Johnson Highway, Officer Dustin Jeffers said in a report. Mason did not know what day or time it was, the report said. Police found 1-1/2 Xanax pills on him. Mason was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a suspect in an aggravated domestic assault incident Monday afternoon on Sunnyside Ridges Drive. Deputies went to Greenevile Community Hospital East and spoke with the alleged victim, who was being treated for injuries. The alleged victim told deputies the suspect had punched her four times and damaged one of her ear drums. The alleged victim also had a scratch on her neck where she was grabbed during the assault, Deputy William Carr said in a report. Video evidence of the suspect is available. A tractor-trailer side step was stolen between Sunday and Monday from a truck parked near the Marathon Market at 4500 107 Cutoff. The victim saw the side steps were missing Monday afternoon while driving by the business, sheriff’s Deputy James Crum said in a report. The metal vehicle part is valued at $1,000.
A handgun and scope were stolen between March 8 and 14 from a Sanders Road home, sheriff’s Lt. Jeff Caudill said in a report. The owner reported the theft Monday. He told deputies the gun was stolen from a bedroom while he was on vacation. A suspect named in the report told the owner another person took the Glock handgun, which is valued at $600. The scope is valued at $150. The theft remains under investigation.