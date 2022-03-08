Denzel M. Edwards, 18, of 3630 Newport Highway, was charged about 3 p.m. Monday by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault, vandalism and possession of a Schedule VI drug. Deputies responding to a domestic assault call spoke with Edwards, who said he was confronted by a relative about a vape pen. Edwards admitted the vape contained THC. It was confiscated. The alleged victim told deputies that Edwards struck him in the face. He had visible injuries and Edwards was determined to be the primary aggressor, Deputy James Crum said in a report. After Edwards was taken to the Greene County Detention Center, wires to a gun lock mechanism in the back seat of the patrol car he was transported in were found to be damaged. Edwards allegedly admitted to damaging the wires. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Brittany M. Mayhew, 33, of 613 N. Hill St., was charged about 7 p.m. Monday by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule I drug as she was being booked into the Greene County Workhouse. Mayhew was earlier taken into custody on active arrest warrants for violation of probation and failure to appear. Several syringes were found on Mayhew, who was scanned and searched for drugs at the workhouse. About one gram of suspected heroin was found in Mayhew’s bra by a corrections officer. Mayhew was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Candace R. Johns, of 138 Cumberland Drive, was charged about 5 a.m. Tuesday by sheriff’s deputies with possession of stolen property. A deputy on patrol saw a sport utility vehicle stopped on Mount Carmel Road with its emergency flashers on. Johns was asleep in the driver’s seat, Deputy Bryan Shelton said in a report. A records check on the registration tag showed the SUV was reported stolen Monday in Greeneville. Johns was asked who the owner was and she named a business on East Andrew Johnson Highway. Greeneville police Monday afternoon investigated the theft of the same vehicle from the business parking lot in the 2000 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway. It is owned by an employee. Another employee arriving at work about 4:20 p.m. Monday saw a woman in the SUV and assumed it was the owner. The 2011 Toyota is valued at $10,000. The owner was contacted after Johns was taken into custody. Johns will appear Wednesday in court.
Riley A. Branch, of 345 Locust St., was charged by Greeneville police with possession of drug paraphernalia about 2:15 a.m. Tuesday following a traffic stop on West Andrew Johnson Highway. Police paced a car with an expired registration tag being driven at a 60 mph on a 45 mph zone, Officer Jerry Goforth said in a report. An odor of marijuana was detected after a traffic stop. A “burnt pipe used for smoking marijuana” was found in the car, the report said. A records check showed Branch’s driver’s license was suspended. Branch was also charged with driving on a suspended license and issued a registration violation summons. He is scheduled to appear Wednesday in court.
Trevor Cole Bentley, 22, of 320 Ealey Road, was charged about 2 p.m. Monday by Greeneville police with domestic assault. Bentley grabbed the steering wheel of a vehicle being driven by the alleged victim on the 70 Bypass and struck him in the face after the driver pulled over, Officer Brandon Ricker said in a report. The alleged victim had blood on the left side of his face, the report aid. Bentley was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A necklace, Bluetooth adapter and loose change were stolen between Sunday and Monday from a car parked at a Snapps Ferry Road business. The car was left overnight at the business for repairs, the owner told Greeneville police. It was locked. The necklace is valued at $100.