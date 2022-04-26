The driver was injured in a one-vehicle crash about 8 p.m. Monday at the Baileyton Road-Baileyton Access intersection, Greeneville police Officer Anthony Price said in a crash report. Driver Bryan M. Warner suffered a suspected major injury and was flown by Highlands Air Rescue helicopter to Johnson City Medical Center. His condition was not available Tuesday morning. Warner was driving a 2001 Nissan pickup truck. A witness told police the truck was seen pulling out of an address on Whitehouse Road “at a high rate of speed heading towards Baileyton Road” before crashing into an earth embankment, the report said.
William B. Marshall, 45, of 35 Tunnel Road, was charged about 9:30 p.m. Monday by sheriff’s deputies with aggravated domestic assault. Deputies were called to the address and spoke with the alleged victim, who told them she found Marshall sitting on a couch “ranting and raving about numerous things,” a report said. Deputies found a knife on a bedroom floor. The alleged victim said when she got off the couch, Marshall grabbed her by the hair and threw her onto a bed and began striking her in the face and head. Marshall also threatened the alleged victim with the knife, she told deputies. Marshall was taken into custody and held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Nathaniel K. Robinette, 42, of 775 Gilbreath Mill Road, was charged Friday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence. A pickup truck was seen “coasting” at the intersection of Brown Springs Road and Mt. Carmel Road that did not appear to be under control and nearly struck a patrol car, Deputy Bryan Henderson said in a report. Deputies spoke with Robinette, who “was not fully coherent and had slurred and labored speech,” the report said. Robinette allegedly said he was drunk but began to lose consciousness and appeared to be under the influence of a narcotic. Two doses of Narcan were administered on Robinette, who began to regain consciousness after the second dose, the report said. Robinette later allegedly told deputies he had snorted some heroin at friend’s house. He was charged with DUI and driving on a revoked license-2nd offense. His first scheduled court appearance was Monday.
A window was broken at a house in the 400 block of Mulberry Road to provide entry for an apparent burglary, sheriff’s Deputy Franklyn Morgan said in a report. The incident was reported Monday afternoon. Nothing was apparently taken from the home. Damage to the window is estimated at $600.