An unidentified suspect was allegedly stealing from a Dollar General in the 4400 block of Erwin Highway, Afton, according to a report by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. The general manager of the store told Deputy Joe Harness the suspect was seen on video footage bagging several items “that did not match what was scanned.” The manager told law enforcement that according to the transaction log, the suspect scanned a 25 cent box of candy “several times” in place of more expensive items. The total value of stolen items is $115.
An apartment was burglarized in the 1600 block of 70 Bypass, according to a report by the Greeneville Police Department. Officer Ethan Parton responded to the scene Tuesday, where the victim told police her apartment had been broken into sometime within the last three days. The victim stated a bathroom window was broken, Parton said in the report. The stolen items were 500 candles, two totes of wax and a Playstation gaming console. The total value of the stolen items is $2,335. There are no known suspects at this time.
Michael S. Vaughn, 45, of 208 Hillcrest Drive, was charged about 7:10 p.m Monday with driving under the influence by the Greeneville Police Department. Officer Courtney Mikels responded to the scene of a crash in the 3800 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway. A truck had allegedly crashed into the back of a sport utility vehicle, Mikel said in the report. A victim of the collision told police she stopped when the crash occurred, but the driver of the truck continued to accelerate. The driver of the truck was identified as Vaughn, who had slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet, Mikel said in the report. Vaughn failed field sobriety tests. Vaughn was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.