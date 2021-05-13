Andy S. Purcell, 42, of 350 Bright Hope Road, was charged about 6 p.m. Wednesday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence. Calls were received about a sport utility vehicle being operated recklessly on Newport Highway. It was located in the 6000 block of Newport Highway and seen swerving across the yellow line in the road, nearly striking a patrol vehicle, Deputy Carson Becker said in a report. Lights and sirens were initiated and the SUV “drove at about 35 mph swerving into the other lane of travel multiple times” before pulling into a driveway in the 6700 block of Newport Highway, the report said. Purcell, identified as the driver, gave off an odor of alcohol. He did poorly on field sobriety tests and allegedly admitted to drinking earlier Wednesday. Purcell was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in General Sessions Court.
A bicycle was reported stolen on Thursday from a yard in the 400 block of Circle Heights Drive. The owner told Greeneville police the bike was in the yard for decorative purposes and was secured by a rope wrapped around a tree, Officer Katlyn Lamb said in a report. The theft may have happened Thursday morning, when the owner discovered the rope had been cut and the bike missing. It was in the yard on Wednesday. The lime-green Schwinn touring bicycle with baskets on the front and back is valued at $50.
Whitney L. Williams, of 111 Bayberry St., was charged Thursday afternoon by Greeneville police with theft of property-shoplifting from Walmart. A loss prevention employee told police that Williams removed several items from packaging and placed them in her purse. Williams allegedly also went through the self-checkout area and purchased merchandise, “but under-scanned multiple other items” before passing all points of sale and leaving the store, Officer Louis Calobrisi said in a report. Williams was issued a criminal summons to appear May 19 in court.
A woman who allegedly sent a text message Wednesday afternoon to another woman stating that she killed a man will be charged by sheriff’s deputies with filing a false report. The woman who reported receiving the text messages told deputies that the person responsible first sent her a text stating she shot a Greene County man, and followed it up with another stating, “I killed him,” Deputy Bryan Shelton said in a report. The person who received the messages called the sheriff’s department, who did a welfare check on the man and found him “to be alive and in what appeared to be good condition,” a report said.
A Rambo Road woman’s personal information was used Wednesday to attempt to get a vehicle loan from a Greeneville auto dealership, sheriff’s Deputy Jedidiah Jones said in a report. The victim received a call from the dealership about the internet attempt to obtain the loan. “While they were unsuccessful in doing so, (the victim) does not know what information of hers that they were able to obtain,” the report said. The victim contacted her bank, a credit bureau and the Social Security office to notify them about the attempted fraud.
A man who gave his debit card to a Greene County woman for safekeeping discovered Wednesday that she used it for purchases totaling about $5,700 in various businesses without his permission, sheriffs Deputy Adam Weems said in a report. The victim had been staying with the woman, who is named as a suspect in the report. The debit card charges were made between Feb. 1 and March 16. When he tried to get his debit card back, the female suspect told the victim she gave it to another person, the report said. The case remains under investigation.
A woman stole six bottles of Bootlegger alcohol beverage and eight candy bars about 7 p.m. Wednesday from the Quick Stop Market at 5230 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, a clerk told sheriff’s deputies. The suspect went to a candy display and placed the candy bars in her purse before going into the beer cooler and taking the bottles, Deputy Brandie Sullivan said in a report. The suspect walked out the door and left in a Jeep Liberty in the direction of Washington County, the report said. The liquor and candy has a combined value of about $30. Video store security footage is available.
A license tag was stolen from a pickup truck between 2 and 3 p.m. Wednesday while it was at the Marathon station at 225 Gap Creek Road in Mosheim, sheriff’s Deputy Chad Moore said in a report. The truck owner reported the theft Wednesday night. He told deputies he was in the store and the truck was parked on the side of the business when the tag was stolen. The registration tag is valued at $81.