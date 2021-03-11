Sheriff’s deputies continue an investigation into a burglary Tuesday afternoon at a house in the 400 block of Taylor Road in Fall Branch. The victim told deputies that $2,000 in cash was stolen from a computer desk next to a window. No one was home between noon and 1:15 p.m. Tuesday. The door to the house was left unlocked, Deputy Alyssa Willis said in a report. The victim reported the theft Wednesday. “(He) believes during that time someone entered his residence and took the money,” the report said.
A yard and road sign were damaged between Tuesday and Wednesday morning in the first block of Guinn Drive, sheriff’s Deputy Billy Walters said in a report. A vehicle was driven through the yard, at the intersection of Guinn Drive and Blue Springs Parkway, the report said. Yard damage totals $200. A Greene County Highway Department stop sign at the intersection was also damaged. The sign is valued at $100.
A Chuckey man told sheriff’s deputies Wednesday that someone cashed three of his personal checks in February. The victim believes the checks were accidentally lost, a report said. The amount drawn from the victim’s checking account totals $634 for checks cashed in the amounts of $200, $283.33 and $150 at three different businesses. The checks were cashed between Feb. 14 and 28. The victim contacted his bank to freeze the account when he discovered the fraud.