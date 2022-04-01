Dusty S. Neal, 34, of 440 Jewell Sayler Lane, was taken into custody Thursday by sheriff’s deputies as a fugitive from justice from another state following a traffic stop on Bolton Road. Neal was driving a car with a non-functioning brake light, leading to the traffic stop. A records check found Neal was wanted in Georgia on an active arrest warrant. Neal was held pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A riding lawn mower was stolen about 6:30 p.m Thursday from a home construction site on Black Horn Lane, sheriff’s Deputy George Ball said in a report. The owner said the lawn mower was next to a trailer on the property. The Cub Cadet lawn mower is valued at $6,000. A possible suspect is listed in the report.
A computer and other possessions were stolen between Saturday and Thursday from the parking lot of West Greene High School, sheriff’s Deputy Bobby Matthews said in a report. The victim told deputies he was away on a school trip and discovered the theft when he returned Thursday afternoon. Items stolen include the computer, headphones, a weed trimmer, an impact wrench, hand tools, power tools, flash drives and a pair of boots. The combined value of the stolen possessions exceeds $1,800.