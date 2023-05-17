About 200 T-shirts were vandalized Monday in the Hobby Lobby store in the Greeneville Commons shopping center, Greeneville police Officer Will Ervin said in a report. A store manager told police Tuesday that a suspect who appears to be a juvenile male entered the store and “is seen grabbing a bottle of paint and pouring it on a rack of T-shirts,” a report said. The suspect was accompanied by a female. Damage to the shirts is estimated at $2,140. Pictures of the suspect and video evidence was turned over to police.
A Peterbilt tractor-trailer cab was damaged by fire about 4:50 p.m. Tuesday while it was parked at an address in the 4000 block of North Mohawk Road, sheriff’s Deputy Tyler Guffey said in a report. The owner told deputies he had just parked the semi cab and hooked it up to a trailer before turning the motor off and going inside his house with the ignition keys. Once inside, he was told smoke was coming from the engine area. Flames were seen coming from the hood. The owner told deputies “he heard what sounded like the starter turning over as if the truck was trying to be (started),” the report said. The Mohawk Volunteer Fire Department extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported. “It appeared the entire dash, wiring harness, windshield, and parts of the engine were burnt and melted,” the report said. Damage is estimated at $5,000.
A pistol was stolen from a car about 11:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 5200 block of Baileyton Road, sheriff’s Deputy Brandie Sullivan said in a report. A witness told deputies that the car was unlocked and the owner was in the house. A man outside with the witness who left the scene before deputies arrived is listed as a suspect. The gun was in a holster in the center console. The .40 caliber Smith & Wesson pistol is valued at $500.