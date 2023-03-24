Christina J. Kohr, 30, of 262 Highway 11E, Bulls Gap, was charged Thursday morning by sheriff’s deputies with aggravated burglary after allegedly trying to enter a mobile home on Dyer Hollow Road in Mohawk. A resident told deputies that Kohr allegedly went to the back door of the mobile home about 7:30 a.m. Thursday and began beating on the door and hitting a window with a cellphone. Kohr then allegedly “picked up a chair and broke the window” in an attempt to gain entrance, Deputy Chris Shuffler said in a report. Kohr was halfway through the window when another resident pointed a gun at her and told her to leave, the report said. Kohr was sitting in a truck in the driveway when deputies arrived. She was taken into custody and held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A projectile may have been fired through a window about 9:10 p.m. Thursday at a house in the 14300 block of Asheville Highway, sheriff’s Deputy Eric Cutshall said in a report. The occupant told deputies she was sitting in the living room when she heard a “pop” and saw the window had been broken. Deputies located a round silver ball in the window seal. It is not immediately known what type of of weapon launched the projectile, the report said. Damage to the window totals $500.
Windows and other materials were stolen between Wednesday night and Thursday morning from a construction site in the 1000 block of Persimmon Hollow, Greeneville police Officer Charles Story said in a report. A man with the Kingsport-based company doing the work told officers that four windows, three home exterior doors and a sliding glass door were stolen. The items were stored in a garage. The combined value of the stolen property is about $2,800.