Lee A. Nickles, 26, of South Austin Springs Road, Johnson City, was charged about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence, possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on West Pines Road. Deputies got a report of a car being driven erratically on Kingsport Highway toward Greeneville. The car was located in the 1600 block of West Pines Road and the driver was seen crossing the center line of the road and drifting into the oncoming lane, Deputy Alyssa Willis said in a report. The car swerved and nearly went into a ditch before stopping in the 1700 block of West Pines Road, the report said. Nickles told deputies he was lost and trying to get home. He did poorly on field sobriety tests. A search after arrest located a bag containing suspected marijuana, a cut straw and several pipes. Nickles was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Coty Keith Stout, 32, of 101 Ealey Road, was charged Tuesday by sheriff’s deputies with criminal simulation, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a license following a traffic stop on Blue Springs Road. The traffic stop was made because there was no sticker on the registration tag, Sgt. Matthew McCamey said in a report. Stout told deputies he did not have a driver’s license. A search of the car turned up an air pistol, three plastic bags with a “crystal-like substance,” a glass pipe, syringes and unidentified pills, the report said. The substance in the plastic bags was found not to be illegal “but packaged in a manner consistent with the sale or possession of illegal narcotics,” the report said. A records check found Stout had active arrest warrants in Watauga County, North Carolina. Stout was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A catalytic converter was cut out from under a van while it was parked in the 1100 block of Fox Road, sheriff’s Deputy Brittany Willett said in a report. The owner told deputies he had been out of town since Sept. 20 and discovered the catalytic converter had been stolen when he returned home Tuesday. The catalytic converter is valued at $1,000.
A television, DVD player and about $100 was stolen between Saturday and Monday from a mobile home in the 900 block of Yellow Springs Road in Midway, sheriff’s Deputy Cody Travis said in a report. The owner was away for several days. She discovered a spare key was apparently located and used to open her door. The 32-inch Samsung television and Sony DVD player are worth $275. Nearly $100 in change was also taken. A used syringe was found in the driveway, the report said. A possible suspect is named in the report.
A mobile home was vandalized between Saturday and Monday in the 100 block of Shady Grove Lane in Mosheim, sheriff’s Deputy Eric Cutshall said in a report. The vandalism was reported Tuesday. The owner told deputies that a sliding glass door, a toilet, dishes and other items inside the mobile home were broken. Damage exceeds $450.
A catalytic converter was stolen from a car between Sept. 15 and 20 from a car parked in the 7400 block of Newport Highway, sheriff’s Deputy Cody Travis said in a report. The theft was reported Tuesday. The owner told sheriff’s deputies the last time the Honda sport utility vehicle was driven was on Sept. 15. The SUV made a “loud bang” when she tried to drive it on Sept. 20 and learned the catalytic converter was cut off, the report said. The catalytic converter is valued at $300.