Jessica S. Waddell, 36, of 2995 Blue Springs Parkway, was charged about 11:25 a.m. Tuesday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence. Police responded to a crash on Bachman Drive at Tusculum Boulevard. Waddell “stated she had taken a pill that made her sleepy,” Officer Robert Anderson said in a report. Waddell did poorly on field sobriety tests. A witness told police that the sport utility vehicle driven by Waddell went down an embankment “crashing into the shoulder of Bachman Drive.” A police crash report said Waddell was westbound on East Andrew Johnson Highway and turning onto Tusculum Boulevard when she went off the road and down the embankment. Waddell told police she had shoulder pain from the crash, but refused treatment. Waddell was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
James E. Johnson, 35, of 1825 Snake Hollow Road, was taken into custody on Sunday and charged with kidnapping and other offenses in connection with a June 11 incident. The alleged victim told sheriff’s deputies that Johnson tied her up with bedsheets at the Snake Hollow Road home and would not let her leave, and had been “beating on her,” a report said. The alleged victim was able to send a text message to a relative, who called for help. Johnson was pursued on foot by deputies for about one mile through a wooded area, but eluded capture. He was located Sunday by Greeneville police and taken into custody. Johnson was also charged with aggravated domestic assault, violation of an order of protection and evading arrest. He was held without bond pending a first appearance Monday in court.
Takoda M. Gunter, 22, of 795 Greene Mountain Road, was charged with marijuana possession about 11 p.m. Tuesday after being taken into custody for having active arrest warrants, sheriff’s Deputy Dalton Balthazr said in a report. Gunter was charged with possession of a Schedule VI drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license. A car was paced on radar on Pottertown Road being driven at 56 mph in a 30 mph zone. After a traffic stop and records check, it was determined that Gunter had two active warrants and his license was suspended, the report said. An inventory before the car was towed located a plastic bag with 13 grams of suspected marijuana and a silicon tube used as a pipe. Gunter was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Alyssa M. Cutshaw, 27, of 54 Live Oak Lane, was charged about 10:35 p.m. Tuesday by sheriff’s deputies with resisting arrest and possession of a Schedule VI drug. Deputies went to a mobile home in 2300 block of Whirlwind Road on a warrants check. Cutshaw was detained and walked into the mobile home away from a deputy while he was checking for active warrants. Cutshaw was seen running from the trailer and told to stop or she would “be Tased,” Deputy Brandon Baskette said in a report. Cutshaw complied and told deputies that she had marijuana in her bra. A female deputy retrieved a small amount of marijuana. Cutshaw was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Daniel Lee Rush, 34, of Palm Bay, Florida, was charged with public intoxication about 11:20 p.m. Tuesday by sheriff’s deputies after being found lying in the 3800 block of Gap Creek Road. Rush was also charged with possession of a Schedule IV drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies woke Rush up by performing a sternum rub. He was “confused and disoriented,” Deputy Chris Shuffler said in a report. During a pat-down search, a syringe and blue pill was found on Rush. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Sheriff’s deputies continue an investigation into vandalism at Camp Creek Elementary School, 2941 Camp Creek Road. On Thursday afternoon, a school employee noticed a front window was shattered and another window leading onto the gym hallway was cracked. A large rock was found underneath the shattered window, Deputy Cindy Boling said in a report. The vandalism was reported Tuesday. Window repairs are estimated to cost $600.
A Greene County man told sheriff’s deputies that someone tried to withdraw $9.2 million from his First Horizon Bank account. The Poplar Springs Road man told deputies the attempted withdrawal from a Greeneville bank occurred Tuesday. No money was lost, the report said.