Ruth I. Stills, 20, of 220 Unaka St., was charged about 3:30 a.m. Thursday by Greeneville police with domestic assault. Stills slapped a phone out of the hands of the alleged victim, damaging the ear buds and scratching his shoulder, Officer Louis Calobrisi said in a report. Stills is held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Paden R. Crumley, of 279 Ted Weems Road, was charged Wednesday night by Greeneville police with theft of property-shoplifting. Crumley was in Lowe’s Home Improvement on East Andrew Johnson Highway when he allegedly concealed a chain saw bar, socket set and a grinder in his pants and left all points of sale without paying for the merchandise, the reports said. The items, together valued at about $280, were recovered. Crumley was issued a criminal summons to appear in court.
A suspect who switched merchandise bar codes at Walmart scanners on at least four occasions was identified Wednesday by loss prevention to Greeneville police. The suspect removed the bar code labels off taco seasoning and scanned them for higher priced items, a report said. The suspect used the same bar code switch on merchandise on Tuesday, April 9 and March 31. Video footage was provided to police.