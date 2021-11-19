Craig A. Underwood, 50, of 130 Underwood Way, was charged Thursday morning by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault. The alleged victim told deputies that about 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Underwood was at her house on the 107 Cutoff and “demanding (her) to leave,” Deputy Brittany Willett said in a report. The alleged victim refused to leave and was struck in the face multiple times. A witness who tried to intercede was unable to stop Underwood, the report said. The alleged victim had a cut lip, scratches on her neck and a bruise on her nose. She refused medical treatment. Underwood was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Misty J. Clawson, 44, of 60 Mt. Hebron Road, was charged Thursday night by sheriff’s deputies with criminal trespass and violation of an order of protection or restraining order. The victim told deputies that Clawson let herself in a Mt. Hebron Road house and allegedly became aggressive, “and started to destroy property and be combative,” Deputy Joe Harness said in an report. A records check showed an earlier order granting bail to Clawson specified she stay away from the house. Clawson had previously been warned by deputies not to be on the property, the report said. Clawson was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Sheriff’s deputies continue an investigation into the alleged theft of more than $2,000 from a White Sands Road man by an acquaintance who did some financial work for him. The victim said the theft occurred between July 2018 and Thursday. The suspect also stole money by forging checks in the victim’s name, the report said.