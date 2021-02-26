Shawn M. Gross, 32, of 52 Doty Lane, was charged Thursday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault, introduction of contraband into a penal institution and possession of methamphetamine. Deputies were called to the Doty Lane address and spoke with the alleged victim, who said she was trying to leave the house when Gross ran outside and tackled her in the yard, “trying to forcibly take a baby out of her arms,” Deputy Dillan Taylor said in a report. Gross was charged with domestic assault and taken to the Greene County Detention Center, where he was searched. A corrections officer found a plastic bag in one of Gross’ pockets containing nearly 30 grams of suspected methamphetamine, the report said. Gross was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Sheriff’s deputies serving a violation of probation arrest warrant on a man Thursday afternoon found suspected methamphetamine and marijuana during a search. Timothy M. Tullock, 35, of 239 Robert Harmon Road, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule VI drug. Deputies went to the Robert Harmon Road address and located Tullock. Found in his possession were a plastic bag containing 3.4 grams of suspected meth and another plastic bag containing about 11 grams of suspected marijuana, Sgt. Matthew McCamey said in a report. Tullock was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Gene A. Broyles, 48, of 213 Skyview Drive, was charged about 11 p.m. Thursday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence-2nd offense. Police were called about a possible impaired driver in the 600 block of East Barton Ridge Road, Officer Shawn Hinkle said in a report. A resident told officers that a car she did not recognize pulled into her driveway and no one got out, and she was afraid to approach it. A man later identified as Broyles was passed out behind the wheel, the report said. Broyles was woken up and “seemed confused and was not making sense when answering questions,” the report said. Broyles was asked why he was parked in the driveway and he replied that he “had a few beers,” the report said. A beer can was found in a backseat cooler. Broyles did poorly on field sobriety tests. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A utility trailer was stolen between Wednesday night and Thursday morning from the 700 block of Main Street in Mosheim. The owner told sheriff’s deputies the red and black trailer was parked in his yard beside the driveway and near the road. It was for sale, a report said. The enclosed Leonard-brand utility trailer has a black tool box mounted on the tongue section. The trailer is valued at $1,400.