Donald C. Green, of 860 Yellow Springs Road, Midway, was charged late Wednesday with possession of prohibited weapons, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked license. A car traveling at 45 mph in a 30 mph speed zone was seen about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday on Mt. Hope Road, Deputy Cody Travis said in a report. A traffic stop was made after the car turned onto North Mohawk Road. A records check showed that Green’s driver’s license was revoked. A K-9 at the scene alerted to the car and a search was conducted. Found in the car were a glass pipe with residue and a sawed-off shotgun. Green was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Daniel Juarez Garcia, of 105 Willow Creek Drive, was charged about 3:45 a.m. Thursday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence. A truck being driven by Garcia was paced being driven at 80 mph in a 55 mph zone in the area of Myers Acres Lanes and West Andrew Johnson Highway. A traffic stop was made and Garcia did poorly on field sobriety tests, Deputy Eric Cutshall said in a report. Garcia allegedly admitted to drinking two beers before being pulled over. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
James S. Nye, 41, of 140 Cicero Ave., was charged Wednesday night by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule IV drug following a traffic stop on Jones Bridge Road. The traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle driven by Nye that had a non-functioning tail light, Deputy James Crum said in a report. An ibuprofen bottle containing 17 suspected Xanax bars was found during a search of Nye, who was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Kelly L. Fasnacht, 33, of 505 Weems Chapel Road, was charged about 5 p.m. Wednesday by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule III drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. A sport utility vehicle driven by Fasnacht was pulled over on Chestnut Street at Cypress Street for having a switched registration tag, Deputy Stacey Lawing said in a report. Two partial buprenorphine pills were found in one of Fasnacht’s pockets, along with a digital scale in the glove compartment. Fasnacht began falling asleep and was taken to Greeneville Community Hospital to be evaluated, the report said. He has a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A Garmin GPS unit was stolen from a company-owned van between Tuesday and Wednesday morning parked at Farmer’s Home Furniture, 515 Asheville Highway, Greeneville police Officer Brandon Ricker said in a report. The van was parked near a loading dock. The passenger-side door may have been left unlocked overnight, the report said. The GPS unit is valued at $200. A speaker worth $10 was also stolen from the truck.
Two wine bottles, two DVD movies, and a children’s hoodie were stolen between about 9 and 10 p.m. Monday from Walmart, a Greeneville police report said. A man and woman are seen on surveillance video walking through the store and leaving with the items. The merchandise is valued at about $100. The theft remains under investigation.