April R. Seiber, 28, of Goshen Valley Road, Church Hill, was charged Wednesday afternoon by Greeneville police with driving under the influence-4th offense, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. Police were called about 4 p.m. Wednesday to the parking lot of the Ingles supermarket at 2845 E. Andrew Johnson Highway about a woman “slumped over” in a car, Officer Jacob Sasscer said in a report. Seiber was in the driver’s seat, with the keys in the ignition. An open alcohol container was seen in the center console. Seiber was awakened and an empty liquor bottle fell onto the ground as she stepped out of the car. Seiber gave off strong odor of alcohol. She was unsteady on her feet and agreed to take field sobriety tests, but officers were unable to administer tests “because of her physical state,” the report said. Seiber agreed to have blood drawn but when taken to Greeneville Community Hospital East, she refused to give blood and allegedly became “very combative” with an officer. Seiber allegedly resisted being placed in handcuffs and being walked to a patrol car. Because Seiber has three previous DUI convictions, a search warrant was obtained from a judge to draw blood. A blood draw attempted at the jail by Greene County-Greeneville EMS personnel was unsuccessful, the report said. Seiber was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Brooklyn M. Romines, 20, of 514 W. Church St., was charged Thursday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with delivery or sale of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Michelle D. Romines, 47, of the West Church Street address, was charged with the same offenses. Deputies went to the address on a warrant check and spoke with the homeowner, who said that Brooklyn Romines was there. She was located and served with an active arrest warrant for violation of probation, Sgt. Ben Stewart said in a report. Found in the room where Brooklyn and Michelle Romines were located was 1.5 grams of methamphetamine, a hydrocodone pill, two Adderall pills and a cut straw. A search of Brooklyn Romines turned up two glass pipes and tubing. Both suspects were taken to the Greene County Detention Center pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Darius Cordello Brown, 32, of 1470 Milburnton Road, was charged Thursday night with filing a false report by sheriff’s deputies after allegedly making a series of calls to Greene County 911 Central Dispatch. A deputy attempted to call the number of the cellphone used, but calls went to voice mail, Deputy Brandon Ricker said in a report. Brown allegedly continued to call 911, then hang up. He allegedly activated his home security panic alarm three times. When deputies arrived at the Limestone mobile home, “It was found that there was not an emergency or anything out of the ordinary at Mr. Brown’s residence,” the report said. Brown was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
The theft of cash from the Quick Stop Market at 391 Asheville Highway remains under investigation by Greeneville police. A supervisor told police Thursday that the store is short $2,495 cash. The missing money was discovered during a routine audit. A possible suspect is named in a report.
A fire extinguisher was discharged in a bathroom at a mobile home in the 400 block of Pates Lane, according to a report filed Thursday by sheriff’s deputies. The mobile home was entered between Feb. 11 and Thursday. The person who called the sheriff’s department found a back door open when he went to the address, Deputy Dalton Balthazr said in a report. Nothing was apparently stolen, but a “white powdered substance” determined to be from the fire extinguisher was covering the floor and walls in the master bathroom. Damage is estimated at $100.
At least two mailboxes and a stop sign were pulled out of the ground between Wednesday night and Thursday on Woolsey Road, sheriff’s Deputy Dalton Balthazr said in a report. A person living in the 1600 block of Woolsey Road said there was no vehicle damage or debris near the mailbox on its side in his yard. The man drove down Woolsey Road and saw another mailbox and the stop sign out of the ground. He told deputies that another mailbox in his yard was damaged several days earlier and he had to replace it. The mailbox damaged between Wednesday and Thursday is valued at $50.