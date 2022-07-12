David L. Johnson, 24, of 105 Lyman Brown Road, Fall Branch, was charged Monday morning by sheriff’s deputies with drug possession offenses and motor vehicle theft. Deputies were called about 8:20 a.m. Monday to the 100 block of Oss Williams Road. The owner of a Ford F-250 pickup truck went to the truck to go to work and found Johnson sleeping in it, Deputy Brandie Sullivan said in a report. The victim woke Johnson up and held him there until deputies arrived. The back sliding window of the truck was broken out and damage was done to the ignition, the report said. A search of Johnson turned up a syringe, a small bag containing suspected methamphetamine, a bag containing suspected marijuana, and eight pieces of suspected Xanax bars. Johnson was additionally charged with possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule IV drug and possession of a Schedule VI drug. Johnson was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Troy D. Hunt, 53, of Afton, was charged Sunday by Washington County sheriff’s deputies with aggravated burglary. Deputies received a call from the 2400 block of Old State Route 34. The victim told deputies his landlord entered the residence without permission, Sheriff Keith Sexton said in a news release. “Deputies then determined that Hunt entered the residence carrying a tire tool through an open door without permission,” the release said. Hunt was free on $10,000 cash bond Monday pending a first scheduled appearance Tuesday in Washington County General Sessions Court.
A dog was stolen Monday afternoon from a fenced-in area at the Greene County Humane Society, 950 Hal Henard Road, Greeneville police Officer Brandon Ricker said in a report. About 1:15 p.m Monday, a pickup truck is shown on video surveillance footage pulling onto the property. Two men got out of the truck and one is seen carrying a German Shepard-mix dog from an outside fenced-in area and placing the dog in the truck. The driver has been identified, with a tentative identification made of the passenger. An investigation continues. The dog is valued at $100.
An online fraud reported by a Limestone woman remains under investigation by Greeneville police. The woman told police she used an employment app to sign up for an administrative assistant job, and was then contacted by a man who identified himself as “Larry Troendel,” a report said. The suspect began texting the woman “and stated he had a job that would require her to cash a check for $3,500.” She received the check through FedEx delivery and cashed the check at Eastman Credit Union in Greeneville. The check was from a business called DAT Express LLC, in Shelby Township, Michigan. The woman withdrew about $1,000 before the check cleared. The suspect wanted her to send him several Apple iTunes cards, the report said. The check was found by Eastman Credit Union to be fraudulent when the woman contacted the credit union.
A four-wheel ATV and a weed trimmer were stolen about 5:40 a.m. Monday from a property in the 1000 block of Nolichuckey Road, sheriff’s Deputy Frank Cedillo said in a report. The victim told deputies he left for work about 5:35 a.m. Monday. Soon afterward, a video surveillance camera recorded a person stealing the four-wheeler and weed trimmer from the back yard, a report said. The ATV was pushed around trees toward Cedar Creek Road out of the victim’s yard. The weed trimmer was carried away in the same direction. The Honda ATV is valued at $6,437. The weed trimmer is worth $150. Video and pictures are available for detectives. A possible suspect was named in the report.
A revolver, video game console and $40 in change was stolen early Monday from a mobile home in the 100 block of Summerhaven Drive in Midway, sheriff’s Deputy Brant Davis said in a report. The victim said he left for work about 3:45 a.m. and another resident returned home about 4 a.m. The back door was unlocked. The gun is valued at $500. The Sony PS4 console is worth $350. A possible suspect is named in the report.
Numerous possessions were stolen between July 5 and Sunday in the burglary of a building in the 1200 block of Ripley Island Road, sheriff’s Deputy Chris Shuffler said in a report. A window was pried open to provide entry, the report said. Items stolen include an air compressor, air hose, drill bits, copper pipe, a hand saw and lawn mower ramps. The combined value of the stolen possessions exceeds $900.
A welder, drill set and welding helmet were stolen between Saturday night and Sunday from a garage in the 600 block of Lonesome Road in Midway, sheriff’s Deputy Michael T. Jones said in a report. The welder was unhooked from a tank. The homeowner told deputies that he saw a man on a “dirt bike” drive by his property slowly during the day Saturday before stopping in his driveway, then riding off. The items stolen have a combined value of about $1,500.
A 2011 Chevrolet pickup truck was stolen between Friday and Saturday from a property in the 500 block of Horace Bitner Road in Chuckey, sheriff’s Deputy Justin Lilly said in a report. The truck is valued at $9,500. Because of the isolated location, the owner told deputies that the person responsible must have known the truck was there.