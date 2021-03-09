Jessica Erin McKinney, 21, of 1845 Dogwalk Road, Afton, was charged Thursday by Tusculum police with sale or delivery of methamphetamine and possession of drug parahernalia. McKinney was a passenger in a vehicle seen leaving the Suburban Apartments and then pulling into the Russell Acres subdivision, police Chief Danny Greene said in a report. Police found digital scales in McKinney’s purse. She reached into her sweatpants and handed an officer a plastic bag containing about 36 grams of methamphetamine, and another bag holding about 1.2 grams of meth, the report said. Other items used to weigh and package drugs were also found. Bond for McKinney was set at $31,000 pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Garrett H. Harrison, 30, of 215 N. Highland Ave., was charged Monday morning by Greeneville police with aggravated criminal trespass. Harrison was in back of the BP market at 225 E. Andrew Johnson Highway allegedly asking customers for money, Officer Jacob Sasscer said in a report. Harrison was charged Feb. 2 with the same offense at the business. Harrison was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Joshua R. Kilday, 34, of 441 Fairgrounds Road, was charged Sunday morning by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule IV drug, public intoxication and shoplifting. Deputies responded about 7:30 a.m. Sunday to a shoplifting call at the Marathon Market at 6736 W. Andrew Johnson Highway and were told a man had been in the store for about two hours and was seen stealing a knife. The man, later identified as Kilday, went into a bathroom for an extended period of time. When a deputy knocked on the door, Kilday opened it “without his pants on stating he was looking for his medicine,” Deputy Billy Walters said in a report. Kilday got his pants and a bag he said contained his medicine and spoke with deputies outside the bathroom. A knife was seen partially concealed in a jacket pocket. Kilday was unsteady on his feet and had slurred speech. The knife taken from his jacket matched the one allegedly taken from the store, the report said. Kilday was also carrying a sandwich bag holding 35 Alprazolam pills, and was also in possession of “multiple watches, necklaces, rings and earrings." Kilday was taken into custody and held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Mersades L. Smith, 18, of 315 Pine St., was charged Sunday night by Greeneville police with domestic assault in connection with an incident at the Pine Street address. The alleged victim told police that Smith was unhappy about being blocked on her Facebook account, causing a fight between the two. Smith pushed the alleged victim, who slapped a cellphone out of Smith’s hand. Both had visible marks from an “obvious altercation” and Smith was determined to be the primary aggressor, Officer Burton Ellis said in a report. Smith was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A man who allegedly damaged a truck Feb. 23 in the parking lot of a Pottertown Road manufacturer was taken into custody early Monday on an arrest warrant for vandalism. Sammy J. Tilson, 38, of 1540 Marvin Road, allegedly backed his truck into the front of another pickup truck trying to leave the SumiRiko Tennessee parking lot, Deputy Jedidiah Jones said in a report. Tilson allegedly earlier tried to ram the victim’s truck. After backing into it, he got out of his truck and struck the windshield of the victim’s truck with a baseball bat or large stick, shattering it. Tilson then drove away toward Greeneville, the report said. Tilson was driving a vehicle pulled over about 3:30 a.m. Monday on U.S. 11E by sheriff’s deputies. A records check showed the active arrest warrant. Bond for Tilson was set at $1,000 pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Dustin T. Ervin, 33, of 2688 Mount Carmel Road, Mosheim, was charged Friday by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault. Ervin “was talking out of his head” and allegedly threatened to harm two residents of the house, Deputy Billy Walters said in a report. Ervin has a court restraining order prohibiting him from having contact with one of the alleged victims, the report said. Ervin allegedly struggled with officers when they tried to place him in a patrol car. Ervin was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Timothy C. Park, 37, of 1233 Oasis Road, Bulls Gap, was charged Friday by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault. Park struck the victim in the face with “some type of cord,” causing abrasions to her left cheek and eye, Sgt. Randy Christy said in a report. Park was taken into custody and held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Sheriff’s deputies are looking for the former tenant of a mobile home on Shackleford Road in Mosheim who allegedly did extensive damage before moving out. Deputies were called Friday by a relative of the owner. She said after the tenant moved out, about $5,000 in damages to the mobile home were discovered. Holes were made in walls, and drawings were made on walls and ceiling fans. The floor was covered with animal feces and toilets were stopped up, the report said. A refrigerator, stove and couch were also missing. An investigation continues.