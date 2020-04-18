Jerry Neil Stewart, 48, of 237 Roaring Creek Road, Chuckey, was charged Thursday by sheriff’s deputies with evading arrest in connection with a motorcycle pursuit on Monday. Stewart was driving a motorcycle about noon Monday on Route 107 that deputies attempted to pull over. The outbound motorcycle did not stop and accelerated instead, Deputy Eric Rollyson said in a report. The pursuit was ended a short time later. On Thursday, the sheriff’s department was contacted by the Washington County Sheriff’s Department about the motorcycle being located at 239 Roaring Creek Road. The motorcycle was removed from the address and Washington County deputies were contacted a short time later by Stewart, who later spoke with Rollyson. Stewart allegedly admitted that he was the driver of the motorcycle and was attempting to elude deputies. Stewart was taken into custody and held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Trevor Cole Bentley, 21, of Crossnore, North Carolina, was charged about 3 a.m. Friday by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault. Deputies went to a Mays Street apartment and spoke with the alleged victim, who said that Bentley became aggressive after a verbal confrontation and and physically assaulted him. Bentley also threw objects that left dents in the apartment wall, Deputy James Crum said in a report. Bentley allegedly admitted his actions and was found to be the primary aggressor. Bentley was held without bond pending a first appearance Friday in court.
A man found inside an 18-wheeler about 6 a.m. Thursday on the Old Knoxville Highway property of C&C Millwright Maintenance Company was charged by sheriff’s deputies with criminal trespass and public intoxication. Jason Allen Craft, 39, of 1719 Cindy Drive, “was very confused” when speaking with deputies and thought he was in his pickup truck at IHOP, the report said. Craft didn’t know what state or county he was in or what date it was. He allegedly admitted to taking medication but was unable to say what type, the report said. The property is surrounded by a 6-foot metal fence and no trespassing signs are posted, the report said. Craft was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A Smith & Wesson pistol was stolen early Thursday from a house in the 2300 block of Lost Mountain Pike, sheriff’s Deputy Bobby Matthews said in a report. The victim told deputies the gun was stolen from the living room. A possible suspect is named in the report. The 9 millimeter pistol is valued at $400.