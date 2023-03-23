Charges were filed against two men following a traffic stop about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday on South Main Street. Driver Jesse D. Coleman, 32, of 405 Sunnyside Loop, was charged with unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon. Passenger Cecil R. Greer, 38, of 365 Rambo Road, was charged with possession of methamphetmine. A sport utility vehicle with a loud exhaust system drove by a patrol car on East Church Street, Officer Derek Casteel said in a report. A traffic stop was conducted. A K-9 gave a positive alert on the vehicle. A glass container holding a small amount of suspected meth was found under the passenger seat. A .40 caliber handgun with a loaded magazine was on the back seat. A records search confirmed Coleman was a convicted felon. Coleman and Greer were held on bond pending first scheduled appearances Friday in court.
Lisa A. Christopher, 49, of Inman, South Carolina, was charged about 9 p.m. Wednesday by Greeneville police with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on South Main Street. Police were given a description of a car being driven recklessly. A person who called police said the car passed her on Baileyton Road and a can was thrown at her vehicle, striking it. The car was seen in Greeneville and pulled over. Christopher was a passenger, Officer Jon Luke Myers said in a report. A K-9 was called in and “gave a positive alert to the odor of narcotics inside the vehicle,” the report said. Christopher had a glass pipe in a jacket pocket. Another pipe was found inside the car, along with a folded $5 bill containing a small amount of suspected methamphetamine in Christopher’s pocketbook. Christopher was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Jessica L. Morgan, 30, of 400 Hammitt Road, Bulls Gap, was charged about 3 a.m. Thursday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence-2nd offense following a traffic stop on West Andrew Johnson Highway at Mt. Pleasant Circle. Morgan was paced driving 73 mph in a 55 mph zone and a traffic stop was conducted, Deputy Eric Cutshall said in a report. Morgan gave off a strong odor of alcohol and allegedly admitted to having “a few drinks” before driving, the report said. Morgan did poorly on field sobriety tests. She was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Jose L. Cano Garcia, of 233 Brown Springs Road, Mosheim, was charged about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday with driving under the influence by sheriff’s deputies after a report of a suspicious vehicle on Lick Hollow Road was investigated. A sport utility vehicle was seen turning into a driveway in the 500 block of Lick Hollow Road. Garcia got out of the SUV and was unsteady on his feet as he approached deputies. He gave off a strong odor of alcohol and had slurred speech, according to a report. Garcia did poorly on field sobriety tests. He was scheduled to appear Friday in court.
Johnathan W. Breeden, 42, of 1100 Light St., was charged Wednesday with domestic assault, Greeneville police Officer Charles Story said in a report. The alleged victim told police that Breeden struck her in the face twice. A small mark was seen on the inside of her lip, the report said. Breeden was held without bond ending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A 2011 Dodge pickup truck was stolen early Wednesday from a driveway in the 300 block of Vault Hill Road, sheriff’s Deputy Janetha Gregory said in a report. The truck was seen in the driveway about midnight but was not there at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, the victim told deputies. The truck is valued at $6,000.