A weed trimmer was stolen between Sept. 15 and Wednesday from a building in the 100 block of Chapel Street, Greeneville police Officer Shawn Hinkle said in a report. The Craftsman weed trimmer was taken from the front porch of a house. It is valued at $100.
Frozen pizzas, TV dinners, hamburger meat and other food items were stolen from a mobile home in the 100 block of Wisecarver Road in Mosheim, sheriff’s Deputy Dalton Balthazr said in a report. The owner told deputies she had been away from home for several days and discovered the back door had been pried open and food taken from a freezer and refrigerator. The food is valued at about $120. A possible suspect is named in the report.
A caretaker of a West Hogan Lane resident told sheriff’s deputies Wednesday the victim received several letters from credit card companies approving applications for cards. One company sent a letter stating that credit was approved and the card limit has been increased, a deputy’s report said. A possible suspect is named in the report.