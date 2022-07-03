Adam Bailey was charged on a domestic assault warrant on Sunday. According to a report, officers responded about 10 a.m. Sunday to a North Hardin Street address and made contact with a woman who said that her boyfriend, Bailey, had been harassing her through text. The woman said that Bailey had also called her from an unknown number saying that he was going to kill her and her juvenile son who is not his child. The woman told officers that her and Bailey also have a child together. There was also allegedly another call where Bailey told the woman that if she had another man around his child he would kill her and the other man. The woman said that she was placed in fear because Bailey said he would come back and harm her and the children. She told officers that Bailey was in Ohio at the time and waiting on his friend to be released from jail. She said that Bailey told her he would be back home when his friend was released, and that she and Bailey do not live together. Due to the woman's statements and demeanor while speaking with her, officers took out a domestic assault warrant on Bailey. Officers were then dispatched to Hardin Street on Sunday evening at about 6 p.m. for a possible verbal disturbance. On arrival, Bailey was found outside and was placed under arrest for his warrant and transported to Greene County Detention Center.