Douglas M. Murray, 44, of 2795 Dulaney Road, Mosheim, was charged about 11:40 p.m Thursday with domestic assault by the Greene County Sheriff’s department. Deputy Dalton Balthazr responded to the scene in the 2000 block of Dulaney Road. The victim told law enforcement the suspect approached her about 8:15 p.m and began to lash on her due to a conflict regarding children. The victim told deputies that Murray pushed her, causing her to fall down, then picked her up and started to hit her head, causing it to bleed, Balthazr said in a report. The victim received medical attention for a possible concussion. Murray was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A cancer patient’s pain medication was stolen from his home in the 100 block of Morgan Branch Lane sometime between Tuesday and Thursday morning, according to a report by the Greene County’s Sheriff’s department. The victim told law enforcement that his 5mg oxycodone pills were the only medication missing, Deputy George Ball said in a report. There are no known suspects as this time.
Chuck R. Swatzell, 39, of 415 Harrison Road, was charged about 1:25 a.m Friday with driving under the influence by the Greeneville Police department. Officer Allison Brooks responded to a call about an individual at the 200 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway who was passed out in a truck for three hours. Upon arrival, Brooks noticed the driver side door was open, the vehicle was still running and the suspect was asleep in the driver side seat. Swatzell’s eyes were glossy and an odor of alcohol was detected from him, Brooks said in the report. The suspect failed field sobriety tests. Upon arrival to the Greene County Detention Center, Swatzell allegedly became combative with correction officers who were searching him. Swatzell was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.