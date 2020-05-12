Amber D. Hammonds, 30, of 3840 Ottway Road, was charged Sunday morning by sheriff’s deputies with delivery or sale of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hammonds allegedly overdosed on methamphetamine and was taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to Greeneville Community Hospital East. In a room of a house of Mt. Hope Road where Hammonds told EMS personnel she took meth, deputies found a plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine, plastic bags, digital scales, glass pipes and syringes. Bond for Hammonds was set at $11,000 pending an appearance in court.
William L. Bales, 57, of 318 N. Highland Ave., was charged Friday by Greeneville police with driving on a revoked license-7th offense, filing a false report and leaving the scene of an accident without injury. Bales was also charged with having no proof of vehicle insurance and cited for driving the wrong way. Police responded to a North Highland Avenue address and spoke with a person who said Bales was driving the wrong way in a car, struck her vehicle, and then backed away from the scene in reverse gear. Bales later called 911 Dispatch and reported his vehicle was stolen, Officer Charles Story said in a report. Police drove Bales to where the vehicle was found. A search of Bales turned up the keys to the vehicle he claimed was stolen, the report said. Bond for Bales was set at $6,000 pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Christopher A. Cox, 35, of 1021 Carson St., was charged Sunday night by Greeneville police with domestic assault. The alleged victims told police they were threatened with harm by Cox, placing them in fear for their lives. Cox was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Isaiah Christopher Lee Stephens, 18, of 750 Dyer Hollow Road, Mohawk, was charged Sunday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault. The alleged victim told deputies that Stephens threw a bed frame at him and “came at him with a broom stick,” Deputy William Carr said in a report. The alleged victim used pepper spray to keep from being assaulted and locked Stephens out of the house, but he allegedly broke a window and regained entry, the report said. The alleged victim had a bruise on one of his arms. Stephens was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A wrench set, power tools, a toolbox and a jack were reported stolen Saturday from a garage in the 700 block of Tabor Road, sheriff’s Deputy James Crum said in a report. A neighbor told the person who reported the theft that two men were seen on the property “that are not supposed to be there,” the report said. The stolen items have a combined value of $7,400.
Quantities of sausage, ham and eggs were stolen Friday from the carport of a property on Boulder Road, sheriff’s Deputy Brandie Sullivan said in a report. Two weed trimmers were also taken. The food was stored in a refrigerator and freezer. It has a combined value of $450. The weed trimmers have a combined value of $300.
A table saw was stolen Saturday morning from a garage in the 1700 block of Houston Valley Road, sheriff’s Deputy James Crum said in a report. Also stolen was a toolbox and wrench set. The items are valued at $500. A possible suspect is named in the report.
Solar lights were stolen between Friday night and Saturday from a property in the 2900 block of Asheville Highway, sheriffs Deputy James Crum said in a report. The lights, valued at $50 were discovered missing Saturday afternoon. Three possible suspects are named in the report. One allegedly admitted to taking them, the report said.