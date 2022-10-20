Lorie B. Quillen, 37, of 100 Heatherwood Loop, was charged about 2:30 a.m Wednesday with casual exchange of methamphetamines and was served a warrant for failure to appear by the Greeneville Police Department. Officer Anthony Price responded to the 1700 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway for a call about a female asleep in a bathroom at the Greeneville Inn. A witness who works at the hotel told law enforcement there was an individual asleep in the bathroom who was not staying in a room. Quillen told officers she was resting until she could get some money. Officers searched her and found a baggie containing methamphetamines in her front pocket. Officers told Quillen she would be arrested for criminal trespassing if she showed up to the hotel again. The suspect was served a warrant for failure to appear. Quillen was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Ronald S. Bishop Jr., 37, of 51 Blake Drive, Arden, North Carolina, was charged just after midnight Wednesday with driving under the influence by the Greeneville Police department. Officer Hal Adair responded to a call about an individual who seemed unconscious in their car at the Taco Bell drive-through in the 100 block of Asheville Highway. When officers arrived, Bishop was awake and had a strong odor coming from him, according to the report. The suspect allegedly told Adair that he drank a few beers. Bishop performed poorly on field sobriety tests and refused to take a breathalyzer test. Bishop was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
An unknown male was seen about 10:35 p.m Monday shoplifting two chainsaws from Lowes in the 2000 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway, according to a report by the Greeneville Police department. According to the report by Officer Brandon Ricker, the suspect was seen cutting the security tags off the chainsaws and exiting the store without purchasing them. There are no known suspects at this time. Anyone with information is urged to call law enforcement.
Crystal G. Armstrong, 49, of 45 Stone Mountain Lane was charged about 7:50 p.m Wednesday with driving under the influence first offense, by the Greene County Sheriff’s department. Deputy Nicholas Foster responded to a vehicle driving in the 4000 block of Blue Springs Parkway. The suspect was driving with flashers on and was allegedly passing other vehicles on double solid lines, Foster said in the report. Emergency lights were initiated, but the vehicle did not stop for a “considerable distance.” A traffic stop took place, and a strong odor of alcohol was present from Armstrong. The suspect told deputies she had been drinking a couple of beers and was headed to a friend’s house due to a medical situation with her husband. Armstrong failed field sobriety tests. Armstrong was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.