William L. Davis, 71, of 105 Shallow Creek Lane, was charged about 11:20 a.m. Tuesday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence-3rd offense and driving on a revoked license-4th offense following a one-car crash at 3300 Baileyton Road. Davis was southbound on Baileyton Road when he fell asleep and the car veered off the left side of the roadway near Kidwell School Road, Deputy Cody Travis said in a report. Davis appeared drowsy and allegedly admitted taking medications before driving, the report said. Found in the car were a cut straw with residue, a glass container with residue and a pill crusher. A records check showed Davis’ driver’s license was revoked for prior DUI convictions. Davis was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A man who passed out and fell from the passenger side of his truck about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of Food Country on West Andrew Johnson Highway in Mosheim will be charged with offenses related to methamphetamine possession. Greene County 911 Dispatch was called by the store manager about the man. He was found “upside down hanging from the bottom of the door,” sheriff’s Deputy Franklyn Morgan said in a report. Greene County-Greeneville EMS also arrived and administered Narcan. The man regained consciousness but could not say what he had taken, the report said. Found in the truck were 7.4 grams of suspected meth and a glass pipe. The man was taken to Greeneville Community Hospital for treatment. Arrest warrants will be issued after his release, the report said.
A pickup truck was stolen about 3 p.m. Tuesday from a man who went inside the Farmer’s Market & Deli at 3330 N. Mohawk Road to pay for gas, sheriff’s Deputy Dillan Taylor said in a report. The keys were in the truck when the victim went into the store. He saw it being driven out of the parking lot from inside the business. Store surveillance video shows a man and two women in a red car near the truck before it was stolen, the report said. The 2010 Chevrolet Silverado is valued at $25,000.
Prescription medications were stolen between Sunday night and Monday from a mobile home on Wisecarver Road in Mosheim, sheriff’s Sgt. John Stills said in a report. The front door was the likely entry point, the report said. The theft was reported Tuesday.