Mohamed Hussein Moalin, 53, of Rochester, Minnesota, was charged about 9:15 p.m. Thursday by sheriff’s deputies with public intoxication. Deputies located Moalin outside the TA Truck Stop on Van Hill Road. He had slurred speech “and was not making sense when spoken to,” Deputy Bryan Shelton said in a report. An employee told deputies that Moalin was in the store earlier yelling and touching other workers. Another employee told deputies Moalin “was touching her and saying she needed to marry him,” the report said. Moalin was repeatedly told to stop touching employees and customers and asked to leave the store. He had a beer bottle in one pocket when searched by deputies and allegedly admitted he had been drinking. Moalin was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Copper pipes and brass fittings were stolen between Wednesday and Thursday morning from a truck parked in the 400 block of Humbolt Lane in Chuckey, sheriff’s Deputy Brandie Sullivan said in a report. The owner, of Rogersville, told deputies he parks his work truck at the address. He noticed items missing when he went there Thursday morning. The pipes and fittings have a combined value of $1,200.
A pickup truck owned by a Mosheim man was stolen between Sunday and Wednesday, sheriff’s Deputy Chad Moore said in a report. The owner told deputies that he was having mechanical issues with the truck Sunday and he left it near the intersection of North Mount Sinai and Marvin roads. The truck was gone when he returned Wednesday. The 1999 Ford F-150 is valued at $2,500.