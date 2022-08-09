Natasha N. Sheets, 29, of 184 Dyer Hollow Road, Mohawk, was charged about 11:45 p.m. Monday by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule I drug, possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police made a traffic stop on a car with an expired temporary registration tag on West Andrew Johnson Highway. The car crossed the fog line in the road before it was pulled over, Officer Robert Anderson said in a report. Sheets was a passenger. A search of the car located a wallet holding a plastic bag with suspected heroin and suspected marijuana inside. Sheets admitted ownership of the drugs, the report said. A syringe was found in one of Sheets’ pockets. Sheets was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Jeremy David Robertsen, 49, listed as homeless, was charged about 2:45 p.m. Monday by Greeneville police with resisting arrest and public intoxication after officers were called to the 200 block of West Depot Street about a man passed out in a parking lot. Police arrived at the location and spoke with Robertsen, who allegedly refused to identify himself. While speaking with officers, Robertsen abruptly reached for one of his pockets, prompting officers to unholster a service weapon and a Taser. Robertsen raised his hands but allegedly pulled his arms away when police attempted to place him in handcuffs and “then kept actively resisting” as he was placed in a patrol car, Officer Charles Story said in a report. Police smelled an odor of alcohol coming from Robertsen, who was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Pernell B. Jones, 38, of East Magnolia Avenue, Knoxville, was taken into custody early Tuesday by sheriff’s deputies as a fugitive from justice. Deputies made a warrants check about 2 a.m. Tuesday at a house in the first block of Idell Circle, Afton. A records check showed Jones was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service on an active arrest warrant, Deputy George Ball said in a report. Jones was held pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Greeneville police continue an investigation into a burglary Monday morning at a house in the 1000 block of Carson Street. Police arriving on scene found an open door with a broken glass panel but no one inside, Officer Charles Story said in a report. Items stolen from the house include two safes, a computer, a printer, a weed trimmer and a leaf blower. The combined value of the stolen possessions is about $650. Officers found blood droplets throughout the house from the point where the glass panel was broken. Evidence was collected at the scene.
A Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society donation box was stolen about 2:20 p.m. Saturday from the front counter of the Wendy’s restaurant at 13350 W. Andrew Johnson Highway in Bulls Gap, sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Caron said in a report. An “unknown female” took the box off the counter near the cash register, the report said. A restaurant employee estimated the donation box contained about $30.
Christopher L. Boland, 40, of 970 Old Asheville Highway, was charged about 12:30 a.m. Sunday by Greeneville police with aggravated burglary, possession of a firearm during a felony and unlawful carrying of a weapon. Police responded to a burglar alarm activation at a nearby Old Asheville Highway house. Boland was standing outside a gate with several items on the ground beside him, Officer Eric Davis said in a report. Patrol car blue lights were activated and Boland was told to show his hands. He “removed a tan-colored handgun from somewhere around his waist and tossed it through the fence before showing his hands and being placed into custody,” the report said. Boland told police he entered the house through a broken window and removed several items, including jewelry, silverware, and household items. Two pill bottles with the victim’s name were found in Boland’s pocket, the report said. Boland told police the handgun was stolen from the house. The victim told officers the gun did not belong to him and he does not know Boland. A records check showed Boland is a convicted felon. Boland was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Jamie S. Gilland, 46, of 90 Greystone Road, was charged about 11:30 p.m. Sunday with drug possession offenses after sheriff’s deputies investigated a car that went of the road at the intersection of the 107 Cutoff and Erwin Highway. Gilland, a passenger in the car, was charged with possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule V drug, possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. A records check showed that Gilland also had an active arrest warrant for violation of probation, Sgt. Matthew McCamey said in a report. Found on Gilland were three methadone tablets, an Oxycodone pill and five Gabapentin pills. A jar containing suspected marijuana was also found on Gilland. The driver passed field sobriety tests and was given a ride home. Gilland was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Alan R. Jones, 40, of 150 Boles Lane, Chuckey, was charged by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence following a traffic stop about 11 p.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of Cedar Creek Road, sheriff’s Deputy Eric Rollyson said in a report. Jones “could not maintain the lane” in the van he was driving, the report said. Jones smelled of alcohol after the traffic stop. He did poorly on field sobriety tests. A small amount of suspected marijuana and a cut straw were found on Jones after he was taken into custody. Jones was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Joseph B. Antonelli, 20, of 706 Sulphur Springs Loop, was charged about 1:30 a.m. Sunday by Greeneville police with possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop in the 1600 block of West Andrew Johnson Highway. A car driven by Antonelli was pulled over for a non-working brake light. Antonelli and another man, along with two juveniles, were in the car, Officer Chase Bible said in a report. The juveniles told police they had snuck out of their homes. Antonelli, the driver, was suspected of having smoked marijuana. A small amount of suspected marijuana was found in the center console of the car. A pouch in the console contained about one gram of suspected meth that Antonelli said was his, the report said. The parents of the juveniles were called and picked them up. Antonelli was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Chloe A. Duncan, 36, of 320 N. Main St., was charged about noon Friday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law. County 911 Dispatch was notified about a sport utility vehicle that ran off the road in the 600 block of West Summer Street, then pulled into the Greeneville Fire Department station. Duncan, the driver, gave off an odor of alcohol. She told police she drank one beer earlier and took prescription medications, Officer Katlyn Lamb said in a report. Duncan did poorly on field sobriety tests. She allegedly refused to consent to a blood draw and a search warrant was obtained from a judge to obtain a blood sample. Bond was set for Duncan, who has a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Jason L. Anderson, 50, of 709 Wesley Ave., was charged about 2 p.m. Friday with domestic assault. Anderson pushed an alleged victim out the front door of the Wesley Avenue house and locked the door and broke his phone to prevent him from calling 911, Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report. Anderson also threatened a second alleged victim in the house. Anderson was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Corey R. Sweat, 45, of 904 Lyle Circle, was charged about 2:30 p.m. Saturday by Greeneville police with domestic assault. A records check showed that Sweat also had an active arrest warrant for violation of probation, Officer Allison Brooks said in a report. Sweat entered a house on South Cutler Street and pushed the alleged victim down. A witness confirmed the alleged victim’s account of events. Sweat was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A wallet, personal identification, medication and an envelope containing $45 was stolen between Thursday night and Friday from a car parked in the 400 block of Cherry Street, Greeneville police Officer Alison Brooks said in a report. Credit and debit cards were also stolen. The victim told police the car was locked.{&end}