Charles D. Carter, 52, of 2019 Old Tusculum Blvd., was charged shortly after 10 a.m. Monday with driving under the influence and driving on a revoked license. Police were called about a customer allegedly stumbling inside a store on Tusuclum Boulevard while buying beer. The man, identified as Carter, got into a pickup truck and was still in the parking lot when police arrived, Officer Derek Casteel said in a report. Carter smelled strongly of alcohol while speaking with an officer. He told police he earlier had “a few” drinks, the report said. Carter did poorly on field sobriety tests. A records check showed that Carter’s driver’s license was revoked with temporary restrictions and the truck did not have an alcohol interlock device. Carter was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A man who crashed a sport utility vehicle about 9:50 a.m. Monday on Old Kentucky Road West and then fled on foot is sought by authorities. The suspect, who is identified in a report, drove the SUV into a fence and tree. He told deputies after the crash he did not have a driver’s license and began walking away from the crash scene and then “took off running through a field,” ignoring commands to stop, sheriff's Deputy Adam Weems said in the report. Warrants for evading arrest and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage will be taken out on the suspect.
Charges are pending against a woman who allegedly fled a traffic stop attempt early Saturday at Summey Reynolds Road after sheriff’s deputies responded to a trespassing call. The Cadillac allegedly driven by Sierra Dean “accelerated at an excessive speed” when patrol car lights and siren were activated. The car “struck a light pole head-on” in the 300 block of Cumberland Drive, Deputy George Ball said in a report. Dean suffered injuries and was taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to Johnson City Medical Center. The car struck a Greeneville Water Commission meter and utility pole. The Tennessee Highway Patrol investigated the crash. Warrants will be issued for felony evading arrest and failure to exercise due care, the report said.
Nothing was apparently taken in a break-in between March 15 and Monday at a mobile home in the 1900 block of Whirlwind Road, but the person responsible saw fit to leave a framed picture of a dog inside. The owner was out of town and discovered the front door damaged and entry made to the house when he returned, Deputy Brittany Willett said in a report. The owner entered “and found a picture frame with a dog picture on it” that did not belong to him, the report said. Damage to the door frame totals $300.