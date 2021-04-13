Cecil R. Matthews, 65, of 545 Paul Pettit Road, was charged Monday night with driving under the influence following a traffic stop on Tom White Hollow Road, sheriff’s Deputy Dalton Balthazr said in a report. A caller told deputies about 9:35 p.m. Monday that he was driving behind a possibly intoxicated driver. Matthews was located and was allegedly driving in the oncoming traffic lane. Matthews continued in the left lane, occasionally veering to the right side of the road. Matthews allegedly continued driving for about a half-mile after a traffic stop was attempted, the report said. “When we finally stopped, (Matthews) put his vehicle in reverse and softly backed into my vehicle,” the report said. Matthews allegedly told deputies he had been drinking. He was unable to attempt field sobriety tests and stumbled and fell while being escorted to a patrol car. Matthews was held on bond ending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Christina L. Porter, 23, of 2075 Fishpond Road, Chuckey, was charged shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday by sheriff’s deputies with evading arrest and driving on a suspended license-2nd offense. A traffic stop was attempted at the intersection of Silver Leaf Lane and Fishpond Road on a car that allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign, Deputy Brandon Baskette said in a report. After patrol car blue lights were turned on, the car driven by Porter turned on its blinkers and continued on Fox Road. The car continued after the patrol car siren was turned on onto Broyles Road and then Horace Bitner Road. Porter turned into a driveway in the 500 block of Horace Bitner Road. A records check showed that her driver’s license was suspended in 2018 in Washington County. Porter was also cited for a stop sign violation, having no proof of vehicle insurance and switched tags. She was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A Houston man was charged Saturday by sheriff’s deputies with violation of the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry. Eusebio Hernandez, 50, was staying at a home in the 6100 block of Snapps Ferry Road. Deputies received a report that Hernandez was sleeping in the same bed as a small child. He was found sleeping on a couch with a child asleep on another couch in the same room, Deputy Nicholas Foster said in a report. Hernandez allegedly gave deputies a false name and was detained for further investigation. He told deputies he left Houston on March 28 and was staying with friends for several days. Hernandez allegedly admitted he was a sex offender. Further investigation revealed his true name and he was charged with violating the state Sex Offender Registry for not reporting to the sheriff’s office within 48 hours of being in Tennessee. Hernandez was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Two men who allegedly attempted to flee on foot from sheriff’s deputies Saturday morning in the 300 block of Chestnut Ridge Road were charged with evading arrest. Ward L. Rice, 42, of 10630 107 Cutoff; and Jeffrey H. Hudson, 44, of 435 Chestnut Ridge Road, were also found to have an active arrest warrants issued in Greene County, Deputy Andrew Long said in a report. A deputy on patrol saw Rice sitting in front of a house on Chestnut Ridge Road and confirmed that he had an active warrant. As the patrol car turned into the driveway, Rice ran into a house and locked the front door before running out the back door into the woods. A short foot chase ensued and the deputy returned to the house, where “multiple people” were outside. A confirmation on the warrant for Hudson was received. Deputies pulled into the driveway of a nearby house, where Rice and Hudson “took off running into the woods,” a report said. The suspects were chased into an open field, where Rice gave up and laid down on the ground. Hudson continued to run and jumped over a fence before a Taser was used to subdue him. Both men were told they would be stunned if they did not stop running, the report said. Rice and Hudson were held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Crystal A. Spencer, 34, was charged Sunday by Tusculum police with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, evading arrest and public intoxication. Spencer was found face down at a table at the Marathon station at 5230 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Officer Josh Kyker said in a report. Spencer allegedly had slurred speech and was uncooperative with officers trying to speak with her. She began to walk away from an officer, then "jerked away and tried to run,” a report said. Found in Spencer’s purse after arrest was suspected methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia. Bond for Spencer was set at $5,800 pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Jeffery Allen Sauceman, 48, of 820 Old Mountain Road, had a first scheduled appearance Monday in court on charges of driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law filed Friday by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Sauceman was also charged with leaving the scene of accident. Troopers investigated a vehicle crash on Old Mountain Road. Sauceman was located 300 feet away, Trooper Jeremy Shelton said in a report. Sauceman was checked by Greene County-Greeneville EMS but refused to go to a hospital. When asked what happened, Sauceman allegedly replied that he “prayed to the wrong God.” Sauceman allegedly refused to take field sobriety tests and allow a blood draw because “God told him to do it,” the report said. Sauceman first told troopers he had earlier taken pain medication, and then allegedly admitted to smoking methamphetamine before the crash.
A pickup truck was damaged between Saturday night and Sunday in an attempted theft attempt while it was parked in the first block of Powell Street, sheriff’s Deputy James Crum said in a report. The owner said about $100 cash in the 2001 GMC truck was stolen. On Sunday morning, he found a lanyard in a case with two keys attached and a set of fingernail clippers inside the truck. A suspect named in the report denied any involvement. A neighbor who has a security camera pointed in the direction of the victim’s house said footage shows two cars drive by, but the camera was then knocked over so it did not show the house where the truck was parked. Damage to the truck ignition totals $500.
A package of cosmetics delivered over the weekend to an Old Baileyton Road address was tampered with and returned to a mailbox, the victim told sheriff’s deputies. The victim told deputies he ordered the cosmetics for his girlfriend and was out of town for several days. When he returned, he found the makeup had been removed and the package was filled with gravel. The makeup is valued at $40.
A power drill and other tools were stolen between Thursday night and Friday from a garage in the 600 block of Lick Hollow Road, sheriff’s Deputy Adam Weems said in a report. The tools were in a toolbox in the unlocked garage, the owner told deputies. The tools are valued at about $300