Jeffery James Clay, 33, of 210 Birds Bridge Road, was charged Friday afternoon by Greeneville police with driving under the influence following a traffic stop in the parking lot of the Publix supermarket on East Andrew Johnson Highway. Police received a call about a reckless driver in a car on Lonesome Pine Trail that was speeding, swerving in lanes and passing vehicles on a double yellow line, Officer Derek Casteel said in a report. The car was spotted on West Andrew Johnson Highway and followed into the Publix parking lot, where it parked in two spaces, the report said. Clay told officers he knew police were behind him, and said he had taken a prescription medication the night before. Clay did poorly on field sobriety tests and was taken into custody. He was held on $1,000 bond pending a scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A Rogersville man was charged Thursday by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule II drug. Eric Daniel Rogers, 33, of Morningside Drive, also had active arrest warrants issued in Hawkins County, Officer Jason Hope said in a report. Rogers was in an apartment in the 1100 block of Arnold Road. A records check showed he had active arrest warrants. During a search after arrest, police found a pill bottle containing hydrocodone with another man’s name on the label, the report said. Rogers had white powder under his nose and powder was found on a debit card in his wallet. Rogers was held on bond pending a first appearance Friday in court.
A Greeneville woman was charged Thursday by the Johnson City Police Department with theft over $1,000 and abuse, neglect, or exploitation of an elder. Charged was Robin Lee Moffitt, 40, of 144 Mason St. This arrest came after a missing person report was filed. “It was found that Ms. Moffitt picked up the victim, an elderly male, from his home in Johnson City. Ms. Moffitt took the victim to Walmart where she made a purchase of $1095.50 using the victim’s debit card (and) later returned the victim to his residence,” a police report said. Moffitt was placed under arrest Thursday and booked into the Washington County Detention Center, where she was held Friday on $1,500 bond. A court date has not been set as of Friday.
Lynna J. Knight, 56, of 550 Whirlwind Road, was charged early Friday morning with driving under the influence-multiple offender and violation of the implied consent law by Greeneville police following a traffic stop at East Bernard Avenue and Church Street. Police received a complaint about a Lincoln Town Car being driven on East Bernard Avenue with no headlights and a flat tire, Officer Justin House said in a report. A traffic stop was conducted. Knight allegedly gave off the odor of alcohol, had slurred speech and was unsteady on her feet when asked to get out of the car. Knight did poorly on field sobriety tests, the report said. A records check showed Knight has a previous DUI conviction. An inventory of the car located about two grams of suspected marijuana in the center console, along with a metal pipe and a cut straw. Knight allegedly refused to provide breath or blood samples. She was additionally charged with possession of a Schedule I drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Knight had a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Danny D. Humphreys, 53, of 1320 S. Allens Bridge Road, was charged Wednesday night by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence-2nd offense. While in the parking lot of South Greene High School, a deputy saw a vehicle stop on Asheville Highway and then start reversing into the parking lot. “It began speeding up and it got to the point where I was afraid it was going to hit my patrol car,” Deputy Franklyn Morgan said in a report. Blue lights and siren were activated and a traffic stop was conducted. Humphreys gave off the odor of alcohol and was take into custody after performing field sobriety tests. Humphreys had a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A passenger in a vehicle that evaded law enforcement in a 2019 pursuit through several counties was served an arrest warrant Friday charging him with parties to the offense of felony evading arrest. Darrell Lynn Puckett, 34, of Springwood Lane, Kingsport, was a back seat passenger in the pursuit on Jan. 19, 2019, sheriff’s Deputy Wiliam Carr said in a report. Greene County deputies were assisting Washington County sheriff’s deputies with another pursuit when the driver of a sport utility vehicle ignored officer commands to stop until traffic lane were cleared. The SUV continued before stopping in an incoming traffic lane. The driver and a female front-seat passenger refused to give deputies personal information. Puckett did give officers his identification before the SUV pulled away and fled at a high rate of speed, ignoring traffic signals and endangering other drivers on the roady. The 16-mile pursuit was terminated in Sullivan County. Deputies retained Puckett’s information, but he did not respond to multiple attempts to contact him, the report said. Bond for Puckett was set at $10,000 pending a first scheduled appearance April 8 in court.
Kendrick R. Estepp, 25, of 142 Fox Road, Chuckey, was charged Friday afternoon by Greeneville police with domestic assault. Police responded to a fight in progress call spoke with the alleged victim, who said Estepp “violently shook her,” and broke a fingernail and her phone, Officer Hal Adair said in a report. Estepp’s actions placed the alleged victim in fear for her life, the report said. The cellphone is valued at $500. Estepp was charged on March 18 by sheriff’s deputies with aggravated assault for a March 12 incident where he physically assaulted the alleged victim and pointed an assault rifle at her. He was free on bond at the time of arrest Friday by Greeneville police. Estepp was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Jason A. Craft, 39, of 1719 Cindy Drive, was charged Friday night by Greeneville police with domestic assault. The alleged victim said Craft came to the Cindy Drive address and his actions and statements intimidated her and others in the house. Witnesses confirmed Craft’s actions, Officer Jordan Williams said in a report. Craft was gone when police arrived but was located at an East Andrew Johnson Highway business and taken into custody. He was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Janel V. Powell, 32, of 1113 Tusculum Blvd., was charged Friday morning by Greeneville police with driving without a license and having no proof of insurance after a traffic stop was made on Kiser Boulevard at Snapps Ferry Road on a car being driven with a broken windshield and flat tire. A records check showed that Powell had no driver’s license, Officer Megan Tomblin said in a report. Powell was issued a summons to appear April 1 in court.
Adam Sean Casebier, 38, of 622 S. Waterfork Road, was served Friday afternoon by Greeneville police with an active arrest warrant for violation of probation and two child support attachments. Police responded to Walmart on an unrelated call and Casebier was seen sitting in a car in front of the store, Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report. A records check on Casebier showed the active warrant and attachments. Casebier was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A truck trailer was stolen between March 15 and Thursday from a property in the 1400 block of Wykle Road, sheriff’s deputies said in a report. The owner told deputies he last saw the trailer on March 15. The black dump trailer is valued at $5,200. A possible suspect is named in the report.
A trumpet, stereo speakers and a dryer were among possessions stolen between November ad Friday from a garage used for storage in the 2700 block of Kelly Gap Road, sheriff’s Deputy Frank Cedillo said in a report. The victim told deputies he found the garage door open on Friday. A chain inside the door had kept it secured, the report said. Also stolen were articles of clothing and camping gear. The combined value of the stolen possessions exceeds $1,600.
A weed trimmer and two gasoline jugs were stolen between March 15 and Friday from an outbuilding in the 1800 block of Van Hill Road, sheriff’s Deputy Brandie Sullivan said in a report. The owner said he had locked the outbuilding door on the afternoon of March 14. A window was discovered broken and a screen cut on Friday afternoon. The Stihl weed trimmer and 6-gallon jugs full of gasoline have a combined value of $515.
Property was stolen in the break-in of a storage unit in the 3200 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville police Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report. A lock was pried open and the storage unit entered within the past few weeks, the Afton woman renting the storage unit told police Friday. The victim said when she arrived at the unit, she noticed that the door lock had been pried open. Items stolen include a digital picture frame and a box of Dale Earnhardt collectible items, Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report.
An Apple iPhone and an Apple watch were taken in a burglary between Thursday and Saturday from an apartment in the 200 block of Liberty Way, a Greeneville police report said. There was forcible entry to the apartment through a front door, the report said. The burglary remains under investigation.