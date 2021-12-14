The father of a 14-year-old allowed to drive a sport utility vehicle that crashed Sunday morning on East Andrew Johnson Highway was charged by Greeneville police with being an adult contributing to the delinquency of a child. James R. Casey, of 324 Washington College Station Road, Limestone, was charged with the offense after police investigated a crash about 9:40 a.m. Sunday at the intersection with Erwin Highway. Casey told police “that he was teaching his son, who is 14, how to drive,” Officer Anthony Price said in a report. A second 14-year-old was also in the SUV when the collision occurred. No injuries were reported. Casey was issued a summons to appear Friday in General Sessions Court.
Tommy L. Jordan, 19, of Pocohontas Street, Mosheim, was charged early Sunday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence. Jordan was “slumped over the wheel of a vehicle in the traffic lane” about 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4400 block of Newport Highway, Deputy Cody Travis said in a report. Jordan was in a pickup truck with the motor running in the eastbound lane of Newport Highway. A photo was taken of Jordan, who was then awakened. He needed assistance to stand and could not provide his birthdate or address, the report said. Jordan does not have a driver’s license, the report said. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Bobbie N. Fuleki, 35, of 49 Highland Park Drive, Afton, was charged Saturday night by Greeneville police with driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license, a violation of the open container law, speeding and implied consent of unlawful removal of a registration decal or plate violation. About 8:45 p.m. Saturday, Greeneville police saw a car traveling at a high rate of speed on Erwin Highway near Kingsport Highway. It was paced being driven 62 mph in a 45 mph zone and seen to be swerving in the road, Officer Burton Ellis said in a report. The car crossed the white line in the road twice and went past the stop bar at a red light before a traffic stop was conducted. A records check showed Fuleki’s driver’s license was revoked. Alcohol could be smelled on her breath, the report said. Several indicators of impairment were seen during field sobriety tests. An open beer can was found in the car and switched tags were on the car, the report said. Fuleki allegedly refused to submit to a sobriety test. A search warrant was obtained for a blood draw. Fuleki was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A Massachusetts woman allegedly causing a disturbance Monday afternoon in Walmart was charged with public intoxication. Deborah Lynne Hermanson, 59, was “stumbling around and falling on customers,” Greeneville police Officer Jerry Goforth said in a report. Employees directed officers to the store garden section, where Hermanson was passed out on a pallet of mulch. Hermanson, who gave an address in Plymouth, Massachusetts, told police she thought she was in Limestone. She was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A hole was drilled in the gas tank of a truck parked in the 100 block of Serral Drive, Greeneville police Officer Jerry Goforth said in a report. The vandalism occurred between Oct. 13 and Friday in the parking lot of Evergreen Life Services. It was reported Monday. Damage to the truck totals $800.