Letha G. Shelton, 22, of 712 Oak Grove Ave., was charged late Wednesday night by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Shelton was a passenger in a sport utility vehicle pulled over on East McKee Street for a registration violation, Deputy Andrew Long said in a report. After the driver got out of the SUV, deputies saw a plastic bag on the ground next to the vehicle. Multiple similar plastic bags were found inside the vehicle and a syringe was found in the driver’s side door, the report said. Another plastic bag found under the passenger seat held Shelton’s debit card, along with a bag containing suspected methamphetamine and and two syringes. Shelton was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Nancy Y. McBee, 56, of 106 Chapel St., was charged Wednesday morning with delivery or sale of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia after sheriff’s deputies investigated a report of a suspicious pickup truck parked on a property in the 300 block of Vault Hill. McBee gave consent to search the truck. Found inside was a glass pipe. A plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine was found in McBee’s wallet, Deputy Eric Cutshall said in a report. McBee was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Charges were filed against two people early Thursday by Greeneville police following a disturbance in the parking lot of the Andrew Johnson Inn on East Andrew Johnson Highway. Latashia D. Hensley, 35, of Lebanon in Wilson County, was charged with public intoxication and served an active arrest warrant for domestic assault. Phillip K. Clay, 38, also of Lebanon, was charged with filing a false report. Police arrived about 12:30 a.m. Thursday and found Hensley undressed in the parking lot yelling that she had been sexually assaulted, Officer Megan Tomblin said in a report. Hensley allegedly would not identify herself or provide any personal information. Clay claimed he did not know her, the report said. Hensley was medically cleared and the arrest warrant was found after police determined her identity. Clay later told officers he lied because he did not want Hensley to be arrested. Hensley and Clay were taken into custody pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Jose Cupertino Martino-Rangel, 51, of Mountain City, was charged about 1 p.m. Tuesday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence and driving without a license following a traffic stop in the 3600 block of Erwin Highway. Deputies investigated a report about a reckless driver on the 107 Cutoff in the area of Erwin Highway. A sport utility vehicle driven by Martino-Rangel was seen going through a red light at the intersection, Deputy Dalton Bathazr said in a report. Martino-Rangel smelled strongly of alcohol and was unsteady on his feet. He did poorly on field sobriety tests, the report said. Rangel was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court. An apparent road rage incident that occurred about 4 p.m. Monday on Iron Bridge Road at Blue Springs Parkway remains under investigation by sheriff’s deputies. The victim told deputies that her car has a mechanical issue and can’t accelerate up hills. She said that a man in another car drove around her and then slammed on his brakes. She followed the vehicle for a short distance. The vehicle stopped at a stop sign and a man got out and began walking toward her. The woman got out of her car and told the man she had an infant with her. “She stated he attempted several times to smack her phone out of her hand and then pushed her against her vehicle several times and then eventually left the scene,” Deputy Dalton Balthazr said in the report. The man appeared to be in his 60s. His description and a description of the car he was driving was given to deputies.
A car was damaged between Friday and Monday in the 3200 block of Babbs Mill Road by a pellet gun. The owner said his dog may also have been shot by a pellet, Deputy Brandon Baskette said in a report. A suspect was identified and denied any involvement. Damage to the driver’s side door totals $600.
A Chuckey man told sheriff’s deputies Tuesday that someone gained access to his debit card information. He told deputies that he was contacted last week by his bank about an attempt to withdraw $100 from his account using a Facebook account. The bank locked his account. Four transactions totaling $400 were made using the account. “It appears the transactions were conducted in California,” the report said. The victim does not know how his account information was accessed.
An Apple iPhone was reported stolen early Tuesday from an apartment in the 7900 block of West Andrew Johnson Highway in Mosheim. The owner later pinged the phone, which was located at a construction site near the end of Erwin Highway. The owner told deputies that she recovered the phone from a man she identified as a neighbor. The phone was taken off a porch. It was missing its phone case, screen protector and screen guard. The iPhone is valued at $900.
A prescription medication was stolen in the burglary of an Asheville Highway home, according to a sheriff’s department report. The burglary was reported Tuesday. The burglary happened on March 3. The victim told deputies he was away for several hours and found the back door of the house open when he returned home. Oxycodone pills were stolen. Nothing else was missing, the report said.