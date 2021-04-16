A woman was charged with aggravated domestic assault and a man charged with domestic assault following a disagreement about 3:50 p.m. Thursday outside the Greene County Annex at 204 N. Cutler St., Greeneville police Officer Ethan Metcalf said in a report. Lauren M. Lawson, 31, of 1120 Arnold Drive, was charged with aggravated domestic assault. Peter A. Boyd, 32, also of the Arnold Road address, was charged with domestic assault. Police responded to a call about a man and woman fighting. Lawson told officers the fight began during a dispute about a vehicle title. Boyd allegedly damaged the door of a car Lawson was sitting in while a juvenile was sitting in the back seat. Witnesses told police that as Boyd walked away, Lawson drove toward him, almost striking him. The scene was repeated when he walked away a second time. No injuries were reported. Boyd was determined to be the initial primary aggressor, with Lawson being the primary aggressor later in the incident. Both were held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Tyler B. Worley, 32, of West 6th North Street, Morristown, was charged about 3:30 p.m. Thursday by Greeneville police with violation of a court order of protection. Police received information Worley was in the Asheville Highway parking lot of the Food City supermarket. A traffic stop was conducted on the sport utility vehicle driven by Worley. A records check showed that Worley had an active violation of probation warrant and was allegedly violating a court-issued protection order by picking up the person it was issued to, Officer Courtney Mikels said in a report. Worley was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Sheriff’s deputies continue an investigation into the burglary Thursday of a mobile home in the 2100 block of Shakerag Road. The victim left for work in the morning and did not return until about 5 p.m. Thursday. When he got home, he noticed a back bedroom window had been broken. Numerous possessions were missing. Jewelry, clothing, an antique desk and a box containing a relative’s ashes were were among items stolen, Deputy Adam Weems said in a report. Possessions valued at more than $10,200 were taken. A possible suspect is named in the report.
A car confirmed stolen in Johnson City was located Thursday morning by sheriff’s deputies at a Round Knob Road address. The 2007 Honda Accord was in the driveway of a mobile home where a warrant was served by members of the 3rd Judicial District Drug Task Force, Detective Sgt. Nakia Tweed said in a report. A check of the vehicle identification number confirmed the car, which had a broken passenger side window, had been stolen in Johnson City. Police there were notified.
A catalytic converter was stolen between Wednesday and Thursday from a vehicle parked in the 400 block of East Bernard Avenue, Greeneville police said in a report. The catalytic converted was cut from under a recreational vehicle, Officer Anthony Price said in a report. The vehicle part is valued at $200.
A storage shed was broken into between Tuesday and Thursday on the Greeneville Adventist Academy property at 305 Takoma Ave., Greeneville police Officer Anthony Price said in a report. A bus driver noticed the storage shed door had been tampered with. The lock on the door was broken, the report said. Stolen were a Husqvarna leaf blower and a gas can. The two items have a combined value of $250.
A television was stolen between Tuesday and Thursday from a house in the first block of Dyer Road, sheriff’s Deputy Stacey Lawing said in a report. The owner told deputies she was had been temporarily staying elsewhere and discovered the 48-inch TV missing when she went to the house Thursday morning. The Toshiba television is worth $300. A possible suspect is named in the report.
A pickup truck was damaged in an apparent theft attempt between Wednesday night and Thursday morning in the 1500 block of Main Street in Mosheim, sheriff’s Deputy James Crum said in a report. The owner returned home and found the ignition cover had been torn from the steering column in the truck. Damage to the 1984 Toyota truck totals about $100.