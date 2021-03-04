Dustin L. Shelton, 25, of 8780 107 Cutoff, was charged early Thursday by Greeneville police with possession of stolen property, possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. About 2:25 a.m. Thursday, police saw a man passed out in a car in the parking lot of the Cook Out restaurant on East Andrew Johnson Highway. The registration tag was checked and the Toyota came back reported stolen, Officer Eric Davis said in a report. Shelton was awakened and taken into custody. A search of his pockets turned up 3.4 grams of methamphetamine. A K-9 unit was on scene. K-9 Kid jumped in the car and alerted near the center console. Found inside the car were several pipes with meth residue, a plastic bag containing marijuana residue, digital scales, and other small plastic bags. The owner was called to take possession of the car. Shelton was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Zachary M. Hogeboon, 28, of 1115 Cemetery Road, was charged Wednesday night by Greeneville police with possession of methamphetamine and public intoxication. Police received complaint about a man sitting at a picnic table outside the Sonic restaurant on East Andrew Johnson Highway who appeared to be intoxicated and was having difficulty speaking with others, Officer Jacob Sasscer said in a report. Hogeboon’s body “twitched uncontrollably” as he spoke with officers. After being taken into custody for pubic intoxication, a loaded syringe was found in a pocket of his hoodie. After arriving at the Greene County Detention Center, a small plastic bag containing about a half-gram of suspected meth fell from Hogeboon’s waistband. Hogeboon was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Jonathon Lewis, of Knoxville, was charged about 9 a.m. Wednesday by Greeneville police with reckless endangerment, driving without a license and having no proof of vehicle insurance. Police working a traffic detail on West Andrew Johnson Highway paced a car at 104 mph near Pruitt Road North, Officer Eddie Short said in a report. The car driven by Lewis was pulled over near West Summer Street. He told police he did not have a license or Social Security number. Lewis was held on bond pending a first court appearance.
A bedroom window was pried open early Thursday morning to provide entry to a house in the 400 block of North Highland Avenue. The homeowner discovered the break-in when she returned home from work, Greeneville police Officer Ethan Parton said in a report. A closet was rummaged through but nothing apparently was taken. Damage to the window totals $100.
A 2015 Ford Transit van was reported stolen Wednesday to Greeneville police. The Package Express van was stolen between Monday and Tuesday night from the 200 block of Rankin Drive, Officer Shawn Hinkle said in a report. The van was last seen about 7 p.m. Monday. The keys may have been inside the vehicle, which is valued at $10,000.
Two vape smoking devices were stolen from a house Wednesday night in the 1800 block of Fairview Road in Afton, sheriff’s Deputy Jedidiah Jones said in a report. The vape items have a combined value of $290. Two possible suspects are named in the report.
A computer was reported stolen Wednesday from West Greene Middle School. A school official told sheriff’s deputies that a student who moved out of state in January did not return the computer. Attempts to contact the student’s family have been unsuccessful. The Lenovo computer is valued at $229.