A chair, two ladders and a bed were stolen Tuesday afternoon from a building in the 900 block of Snapps Ferry Road. Police responded to a report of a possible break in at the address and found that a rear door had been pried open and a stick was laying in the door jamb, Officer Shawn Hinkle said in a report. Upon taking inventory it was concluded multiple items were missing. The chair is valued at $300, the ladders at $100 and $50, and the bed at $800. The damaged door is valued at $300.
A counterfeit $20 bill was received Tuesday at a CVS Pharmacy from a customer who came to the store to transfer $1,000 in a MoneyGram. When confronted about the counterfeit bill, the customer gave another $20 bill, Officer Cody Greene wrote in the report. No further police action was needed, according to the report.
Justin K. Stills, 20, of 85 Stewart Rd. was charged by Greeneville police Tuesday afternoon with domestic assault after police responded to a call in the 1000 block of West Main Street. Stills was reportedly angry that the alleged victim did not bail him out of jail. Stills threatened to harm the alleged victim causing her to fear for her safety, Officer Cody Greene wrote in a report. Stills is held without bond pending an appearance Wednesday in court.
Jennifer M. Hipshire, 35, identified as homeless, was charged Tuesday afternoon by Greeneville police with public intoxication and possession of methamphetamine. Officer Matthew Stanley responded to a call about a woman behaving strangely and possibly intoxicated in the 800 block of West Church Street and found Hipshire sitting in a vehicle without the keys in the ignition. Stanley wrote in the report that Hipshire was unsteady on her feet, was unable to stand still, had pin point pupils and admitted to using heroin in the previous 24 hours. While searching the vehicle, Stanley found 0.1 gram of methamphetamine. She is held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday.
Jalyssa C. Shelton, 23, of 104 Skyview Dr., was charged Tuesday night by Greeneville police with domestic assault. Police responded to a report of an assault at an address in the 100 block of Skyview Drive, where the alleged victim told police that Shelton hit him with a closed fist multiple times, resulting in a swollen right eye and a bruised bottom lip. Shelton was determined to be the primary aggressor, Officer Jason Hope wrote in a report. She is held without bond pending an appearance Wednesday.{&end}