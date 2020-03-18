An Afton woman who who went online Tuesday in an attempt to get a new Social Security card sent to her used a scam website and entered all her personal information, sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Baskette said in a report. The victim provided her Social Security number, date of birth and other personal information on the website, which charged her $34 for what it said would be an “expedited envelope” and paperwork fees, the report said. The victim then learned the website was not the Social Security Helper site as it claimed and was a scam site. The victim has since put a freeze on her credit cards and canceled her debit card, the report said.
A man involved in a traffic crash about 3:10 p.m. Tuesday on Industrial Road at East Andrew Johnson Highway was charged with driving on a suspended license and following too closely. A records check showed Bradley W. Gutherie’s driver’s license was suspended, Greeneville police Officer Cody Greene said in a report. Gutherie, of Anderson Street, Limestone, was issued a summons to appear in court.
Two concrete gnomes were stolen March 12 from the back deck of a mobile home in the 7500 block of Snapps Ferry Road, sheriff’s Deputy Saul Mancha said in a report. The theft was reported Monday by the owner, who told deputies he discovered the gnomes were missing when he returned home. The victim reviewed his security camera and saw that on March 12, a white adult male arrived in an older red Nissan pickup truck with no license plate that parked in his back driveway. The man is seen taking the gnomes and leaving about 5:30 p.m. on March 12. The purple-and-white concrete gnomes are valued at $20 each. The victim did not recognize the suspect, the report said.