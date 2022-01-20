Teddy L. Hyatt, of 117 Reece Tunnell Circle, Fall Branch, was charged early Wednesday by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. A traffic stop was made about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday on Pottertown Road at Bridge Burners Boulevard on a tractor-trailer seen passing another truck on a double yellow line, Deputy Ryan Caron said in a report. A marijuana pipe was seen inside the truck cab. A K-9 dog called to the scene alerted on the driver’s side of the truck. A suspected marijuana cigarette was found in the center console. The metal pipe also contained suspected marijuana. Hyatt told deputies that “he had got it ready to go for when he got off work,” the report said. Hyatt was issued a criminal summons to appear in court.
Brian L. Augustine, 53, of Harriman, was charged Wednesday morning by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia at 4825 E. Andrew Johnson Highway. Deputies responding to a suspicious person call ran a records check and found Augustine had active arrest warrants for violation of probation. A search after arrest located a pill bottle containing white powder and a cut straw. Augustine was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A dog was reported stolen about 4 p.m. Wednesday from the 7900 block of Snapps Ferry Road. Sheriff’s deputies were told neighbors had earlier asked if they could have the black-and-white Great Dane mix dog, which was taken from a back yard. The dog is valued at $400. The incident remains under investigation.