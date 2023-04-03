Two men were charged with four counts each of aggravated assault and other offenses after Greeneville police responded about 11 p.m. Friday to the Andrew Johnson Inn, 2145 E. Andrew Johnson Highway. Derrick J. Gwyn, 43, of 219 Unaka St., was also charged with reckless endangerment, alteration of serial numbers and possession of a handgun while under the influence. James Eric Gwyn, 20, who listed the hotel address, was also charged with reckless endangerment, possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police responded to call about a fight in progress involving a gun. An alleged victim told police that he “was attempting to get the neighbors to be quiet” when the Gwyns “became aggressive” and “presented pistols towards him,” Officer Will Ervin said in a report. Witnesses who were nearby heard one suspect tell the other to stash one of the guns under a staircase before police arrived, the report said. Police found a pistol with a sawed-off serial number under the staircase and another in a backpack owned by James Eric Gwyn, the report said. Police smelled a strong odor of marijuana and alcohol while speaking with Derrick Gwyn. A search after arrest located eight grams of marijuana and rolling papers on James Eric Gwyn. Both men were held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Shawn T. Hyde, 26, of 742 Cumberland Drive, was charged about 11:55 p.m. Sunday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law. Police on patrol in the 200 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway saw a car swerving in lanes of traffic. A traffic stop was made. Hyde allegedly had slurred speech, was swaying and had “a staggering walk” when he got out of the car, Officer Ethan Parton said in a report. Hyde was taken to a nearby parking lot and did poorly on field sobriety tests. He allegedly refused to consent to a blood draw and a search warrant was obtained from a judge to obtain blood. Hyde was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
James W. Anderson, 60, of 535 Middle Creek Road, Afton, was charged about 10 p.m. Sunday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence and cited for a violation of the open container law. Security at Greeneville Community Hospital reported a man “passed out” in a sport utility vehicle in the parking lot, Officer Jordan Williams said in a report. Anderson was behind the wheel of the SUV, which was running with its headlights on. The hospital security officer asked Anderson for the vehicle keys. Anderson allegedly hit the gas pedal while the SUV was in park, the report said. Anderson smelled of alcohol when he spoke with police. He did poorly on field sobriety tests and was not able to complete all of them, the report said. Anderson allegedly admitted to drinking beer earlier and said he pulled into the hospital parking lot because he was tired. An open beer can was in the center console of the SUV. Anderson was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Jessica C. Stout, listed as homeless, was charged about 1 p.m. Saturday with possession of a Schedule IV drug and possession of drug paraphernalia after Greeneville police responded to a call about an unconscious woman in a car in the parking lot of Walgreens on Asheville Highway. Stout was in the driver’s seat. Police did not observe any signs of intoxication while speaking with her, Officer Jerry Goforth said in a report. A car search located a pill grinder with a “green powdery substance” that Stout said was a crushed Xanax pill. Unloaded syringes and a spoon with burnt drug residue were also found. Stout was issued a criminal summons to appear in court.
A lawn mower, grass trimmer and gas can were stolen between Friday night and Saturday from a shed in the 200 block of South Cutler Street, Greeneville police Officer Jerry Goforth said in a report. The possessions have a combined value of about $940. Police will increase patrols in the neighborhood, the report said.