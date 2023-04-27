Dallas Michelle Solomon, 20, of 3554 Sunnyside Road, was charged about 1 a.m. Wednesday by Greenville police with driving under the influence. Solomon was “passed out” behind the wheel of a car parked at the Roadrunner Market at 225 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Officer Jacob Sasscer said in a report. The car was running with its headlights on. While speaking with Solomon outside of the car, a strong odor of alcohol was detected, the report said. Solomon allegedly admitted driving to the location. A store employee told police that the car was parked for more than two hours. Solomon did poorly on field sobriety tests. Solomon was held pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Fire about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday damaged a sport utility vehicle in the 8300 block of Newport Highway, sheriff’s Sgt. Matthew McCamey said in a report. The owner told deputies he and his wife were traveling toward Greeneville on Newport Highway when they smelled a burning odor and pulled to the side of the road. The driver raised the hood, saw flames and called 911, the report said. The Caney Branch Volunteer Fire Department extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported. A wallet with personal identification and an undetermined amount of cash were burned. The 1998 Subaru Forester damaged in the fire is valued at $3,500.
A jet ski and watercraft trailer were stolen between Monday night and Tuesday from a barn in the 1000 block of Emerald Road, sheriff’s Deputy Brittany Willett said in a report. The owner told deputies the jet ski was on a trailer in the barn. The trailer had a hitch lock and wheel lock. The Seadoo jet ski is valued at $10,000. The trailer is valued at $1,000.
A pickup truck was vandalized between Tuesday night and Wednesday while it was parked in the 1600 block of Old Milburnton Road in Limestone, sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Foster said in a report. The owner said he and another man had recently picked the truck up in Kentucky and driven it back to Greene County. There was a dispute as to who owned the truck, the victim told deputies. The hood, doors and other areas of the truck were damaged. A suspect is named in the report. Damage to the 2000 Dodge Dakota truck is estimated at $3,500.
A trailer, building materials and power tools were stolen between April 4 and Tuesday from a yard in the 800 block of Bill Martin Road in Afton, sheriff’s Deputy Adam Weems said in a report. The victim told deputies he is remodeling the mobile home and the trailer was hooked up to a pickup truck in the side yard. The rear window of the truck was also broken out, the report said. More than 30 pieces of roofing tin in the trailer, valued at $10,500, were stolen. The value of power tools, a CD radio, battery and other possessions stolen exceeds $5,800. The trailer is valued at $700. Damage to the truck totals $100. A possible suspect is named in the report.
A pickup truck was stolen between April 21 and Wednesday from the 700 block of Ripley Island Road, sheriff’s Deputy George Ball said in a report. The owner was taken into law enforcement custody April 21 on an arrest warrant. When he was released from jail Wednesday, the 2004 GMC Sierra 1500 was not where it had been parked, the report said. A man reported a sport utility vehicle was seen pulling into the address and described the occupants. The truck is valued at $1,800.
A car was stolen between about 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. Tuesday from the 100 block of Holt Court, Greeneville police Officer Ethan Metcalf said in a report. The 2022 Nissan was locked. It is valued at $26,000.