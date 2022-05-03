Robert M. Owens, 49, of 55 Hixson Circle, was charged late Monday by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon. Owens allegedly fired a shotgun about 11:50 p.m. Monday in the first block of Hixson Circle, Deputy Adam Weems said in a report. A records check showed Owens was a convicted felon and had active arrest warrants for intentional tampering with removal of a monitoring device, theft of property and violation of community supervision. A neighbor called 911 Dispatch and said Owens was “was outside walking around with a flashlight looking in cars around the neighborhood and at some point they heard a gunshot,” a report said. Owens was located at the Hixson Circle address and taken into custody on the arrest warrants. A sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun was on the living room couch. A spent shell casing was outside the chamber. Owens told deputies he didn’t shoot the gun. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
De Wayne Honeycutt, 51, of 423 Fairgrounds Road, was charged about 9 p.m. Monday by Greeneville police on suspicion of driving under the influence and having no proof of vehicle insurance. A traffic stop was made on North College Street on a pickup truck being driven “very slowly” and drifting into the oncoming lane of traffic for about 250 feet after making a turn, Officer Megan Tomblin said in a report. Lights and siren were activated and Honeycutt pulled onto a sidewalk and parked the truck. Honeycutt told police he had a medical condition affecting his right foot. He was given field sobriety tests not requiring use of his leg and did poorly, the report said. Insurance on the truck could not be confirmed. Honeycutt consented to have blood drawn at Greeneville Community Hospital. Honeycutt was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Shannon D. Martin, 47, of 1090 Midway Road, was charged about 8:30 p.m. Monday by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault at an apartment complex in the 7900 block of West Andrew Johnson Highway. Martin told deputies she got into a verbal altercation with another tenant. The alleged victim said he was struck multiple times in the back of the head and scratched on his face. Martin was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A large window was broken between Sunday night and Monday at a house in the first block of Cherokee Boulevard, sheriff’s Deputy Frank Cedillo said in a report. A rock was used to break the window, which is valued at $1,600. The incident remains under investigation.